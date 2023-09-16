Our betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, with United tipped to bounce back following their loss to Arsenal.

Manchester United head into today's game against Brighton off the back of two losses in their first four games of the season, however despite this, and Brighton's good form, we're siding with the Red Devils to get back to winning ways today.

Man Utd vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Man Utd to Win @23/20 with bet365

Over 5.5 Brighton Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @10/11 with bet365

Bounceback win for Red Devils

United have had a flattering start to their campaign, with the Red Devils having already lost to Tottenham and Arsenal on the road.

Despite this, they have made Old Trafford their personal hunting ground, with United beating both Wolves and Nottingham Forest at home so far.

After a few teething issues, we expect Man United to bounce back here and claim all three points in what's set to be a tough match for Erik ten Hag's side.

Brighton showed their own issues recently as they were summarily dispatched by West Ham a few weeks ago.

The Old Trafford fans can show their metal once more and help their side claim a win that would signal United's return to winning ways.

Onana on his toes

Andre Onana has had an interesting start to his time with United, with the Cameroonian making excellent stops one minute, then glaring errors the next.

Given this, Brighton may well fancy their chances against him and test the former Ajax man throuhgout the 90 minutes.

Brighton’s impressive shot ratio across their last four games, which has seen them average 9 shots on target per game, is the main reason we're tipping this bet.

This held across their match against Newcastle United, their toughest challenge yet, which saw them have 12 shots on target.

If they are able to do this against the impressive backline of Newcastle, we're confident they could do same to United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Man Utd vs Brighton Tip 2: Over 5.5 Brighton Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365

Second Half sort of game

Although we're only four games into the new season, it's clear to see that both of these sides favour the back end of matches.

Man Utd have seen 1.75 goals on average and 58% of all goals come during the second half, compared to just 1.25 in the first 45.

Brighton hold the linchpin here, with 78% of goals in their matches occurring in the second half at an average of 3.5 per game.

All previous signs seem to point to this and this could well hold true once more and neither side will want to give anything away early on.

Man Utd vs Brighton Tip 3: Half with most Goals - 2nd Half @10/11 with bet365