Our football expert offers his Man Utd vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash, at 15:00 (19/10/2024).

A 0-0 draw at Aston Villa was enough for Erik ten Hag to avoid the sack over the international break. With his most heavily rumoured replacement now snapped up by the FA will he begin turning things around, or will United’s new bosses be forced into a big decision?

Man Utd vs Brentford Betting Tips

Brentford to score first @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ethan Pinnock over 0.5 shots on target @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign-up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Bet with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Can United prevent another Brentford fast show?

Brentford have scored the opening goal in five consecutive Premier League matches, while they’ve made a habit out of lightning-fast starts in recent games.

The Bees have scored within 90 seconds of kick-off in four straight matches. They went on to notch five goals in a victory over Wolves in their last game before the international break, so the Red Devils should be wary of the visitors’ threat.

The hosts have scored only five goals in their seven matches, losing to nil in their last two home league games. They’ve gone three Premier League outings without a goal, so Brentford to score first jumps out at 7/4.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 1: Brentford to score first @ 7/4 with bet365

Mbeumo can cause problems

With Brentford likely to attack from the off at Old Trafford, Bryan Mbeumo stands out as a great anytime goalscorer option. The forward has taken the goalscoring burden after Ivan Toney’s departure and he has six goals in seven matches this season.

The forward has scored in each of his last three league appearances, netting within a minute against Tottenham and West Ham. With United coming in as favourites, Mbeumo is a great price to score anytime. Given the Bees’ track record of fast starts, he’s also worth a look at 8/1 to score first.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 2: Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Pinnock offers tempting value

Brentford are expected to create chances in this trip, but they won’t all fall to Mbeumo. Last time out defender Ethan Pinnock had three shots, with two of them on target. The defender was among the scorers in that big win over Wolves and he is a real set-piece threat.

Pinnock also had two efforts on target in Brentford’s visit to Manchester City, with all three of his shots coming from set-piece opportunities. The Bees will likely use that as another avenue to goal in this trip, so Pinnock’s price of 9/2 for a shot on target appeals.

Keeping the Brentford fast-start theme going, Pinnock is also a huge 50/1 to score the opening goal at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Brentford Tip 3: Ethan Pinnock over 0.5 shots on target @ 9/2 with bet365

Man Utd vs Brentford Odds

Man Utd Win Draw Brentford Odds 7/10 16/5 7/2