Man Utd v Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd v Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Wednesday at 2015.

Manchester United’s poor recent run culminated in them losing 1-0 to Newcastle on Saturday and now they host an in-form Chelsea side as they look to get back on track.

Man Utd v Chelsea Betting Tips

The Blues are five points behind their hosts in the Premier League table and they will be aiming to close that gap with an away win.

Visitors to get the better of struggling hosts

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag have come under scrutiny this season after struggling to replicate their strong campaign from last term.

They have lost five of their 11 home games in all competitions and have found things in particular difficult when they faced top teams, losing twice to Newcastle and also falling to defeat against Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

They face a Chelsea side who have been putting in increasingly impressive performances, winning six of their last ten matches in all competitions and drawing with Manchester City and Arsenal in that run.

A replication of that level of form should be enough to get the better of a Manchester United side who looked out of sorts against Galatasaray and Newcastle last week.

Injuries have been a factor for the hosts and they are having to persist with a makeshift backline. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire started in central defence against the Magpies.

That defence may be vulnerable against a Blues outfit who have netted 12 times in their last four games.

Chelsea’s attacking output may be enough for them to pick up all three points in this clash.

Palmer to keep up charge

Cole Palmer moved from Manchester City to Chelsea this summer and he has impressed with his new club, netting four times in seven league games.

The youngster is also on penalty duties for the Blues and looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet against his former club’s rivals.

Jackson could be in trouble

Nicolas Jackson has made a significant impact since moving to Chelsea in the summer, netting six times in the league.

However the forward has also been booked seven times and could fall foul of the referee again in this match.

