Man City vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips as the two meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Manchester City have seen their title push derailed of late, with off colour losses and dropped points, yet amid the other title runners dropping points, they could look to strike back against Sheffield United this weekend.

Man City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Getting back on track

City will be in the hunt for all three points as they welcome what is comfortably one of the worst sides in the league right now.

However, it is unlikely they will come away unscathed, having been shown up at the back in recent weeks as the Blades look likely to get on the scoresheet.

The Sky Blue outfit have conceded in eight straight games now, a feat almost unheard of since Pep Guardiola took over.

They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in five back-to-back home games now, as well as conceding to the Blades on their turf back in August.

Man City should have no trouble securing the win against the Blades but look set to concede at least one before the 90 minutes is up.

Man City vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @7/4 with bet365

Foden Filling in

In the absence of Erling Haaland, whose injury troubles seem to have finally caught up with him, it falls on City’s other frontmen to pick up the slack.

Phil Foden numbers among these and will be required to up his ante should he wish to fill the gap left by the Norwegian.

The Englishman has bagged one in each of his last two games now, and both have come with a slew of shots on target.

Look for Foden to continue on his way, aiding in his side in their efforts to claim victory.

Man City vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Phil Foden 1.5+ Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

Baldock heading for the book

George Baldock has carried his Championship style of play with him into the Premier League and as such is earning some special attention from the referee.

Whilst he currently only has four bookings on the year, he is comfortably the most combative in the Blades side, averaging 1.9 fouls per game.

This looks set to rise as he is likely to see the ball fly past him in true City style, leaving him with little left to resort to other than fouling his way through.

Man City vs Sheffield United Tip 3: George Baldock to be Booked @6/5 with bet365