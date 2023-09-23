Our betting expert offers his Man City vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet this Saturday at the Etihad.

After their success in the Champions League midweek, Manchester City now turn their sights firmly back to the Premier League.

Their next challenge is to surmount a dogged Nottingham Forest team, as the Sky Blue outfit attempt to continue their winning streak.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Under 8 Man City Corners @11/10 with bet365

Erling Haaland to Score 2 or More @13/8 with bet365

Goals Galore at the Etihad

No one can deny that Manchester City have been one of the best sides in recent memory, and while their scoring ability is not in question, they have been a touch leaky at the back.

In all three of their last matches, across all competitions, they have managed the over three goals line, yet they have conceded in all of their last four, including to Sheffield United and FK Crvena Zvezda.

Both of these sides could be considered on par, or slightly worse in terms of true talent compared with that of Notts Forest.

Adding to this is the fact that the home side have scored in all bar one of their last four, including putting one past Chelsea and two past Manchester United.

City can be expected to net at least three, or outscored their opponents comfortably, but if Forest are able to sneak one past, as form would indicate then the over could be well in hand.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Corners coming at a premium

Many would consider City’s attacking play to be some of the best in the world, yet there is something to be said for the distinct lack of corners they manage while playing at home.

It would appear that their sheer dominance of possession means they need not draw the opposition into block and other corner getting opportunities, instead choosing to hold and recycle the ball, in favour of a better chance down the road.

This has been seen in the fact that they have averaged a mere 3.5 corners while playing at home this year.

With these matches being against the likes of Fulham and Newcastle, two opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of opposition, yet City still keep the corner rate low.

Forest would find themselves closer to that of Fulham in this regard and yet the corner rate could still well be kept low by City, instead preferring to save their attempts for more clear cut chances.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Under 8 Man City Corners @11/10 with bet365

Man Machine Firing Once More

Despite many critics of Haaland supposing that he may be unable to repeat his record breaking season, ironically those who doubted him upon his arrival, the Norwegian seem to be proving them all wrong once again.

He's got seven goals across his first five, this we can comfortably see him having his way with Forest, especially after what he did to them last year at the Etihad.

With a hat trick to his name in this fixture last time out, and then a draw later in the season, Haaland could well be out for revenge, even if it is merely because he didn't manage a double goalscoring escapade last time out.

Forest could well be susceptible to giving away a penalty to the pace of City’s attack, one more opening the door for Haaland to tally up the goals.

He simply will not be stopped by anyone or anything and it is unlikely the lacklustre defence of Forest will be able to do anything.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Erling Haaland to Score 2 or More @13/8 with bet365