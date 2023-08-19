Man City vs Newcastle Betting Offer: Get £30 in free bets with bet365

Find out about the Man City vs Newcastle betting offer with bet365, new players are able to claim £30 in free bets when using promo code ‘365GOAL’.

bet365 are giving all new players the chance to claim £30 in free bets, from just a £10 initial bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher, when using the promo code ‘365GOAL’, but using this does not change the offer in any way.

How to Claim bet365’s Man City vs Newcastle Betting Offer

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

All new players are able to claim this impressive sign up offer and get £30 in free bets, from a £10 qualifying bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher, when using the special promo code ‘365GOAL’.

However, it must be noted that using the promo code does not change the offer in any way, and players are still able to claim this sign up offer without using this code.

The free bets from this can then of course be used on any of the upcoming Premier League matches, including the Manchester City vs Newcastle match.

All you have to do is:

Head over to bet365’s website or app Create an account Enter the promo code ‘365GOAL’ Using this changes the offer in no way whatsoever Deposit £10 into your account Place this £10 on any of their sports markets with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher Once done you can claim your £30 in free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 90 days of account inactivity

This is one of the simplest and easiest sign up offers for any player to claim. It can take no more than 10 minutes between creating an account and being able to receive your free bets.

Is this the best Premier League Betting Offer around?

bet365’s sign up offer is comfortably one of the best around, especially for those looking to play on the extensive Premier League betting markets, not only because of its great value but because of its longevity.

Firstly, the £30 in free bets is actively one of the highest amounts around that is able to be claimed by players. Most others like Coral and Ladbrokes only provide between £10 and £20, with very few others providing more than £30 in free bets.

This means players are receiving excellent value for their money, and oftentimes far more than they could get with any other bookmakers.

However, it is how bet365 allows their players to spend and utilise their free bets that makes this truly the best sign up offer around.

Most other bookmakers provide free bet tokens of around £5 or £10, that then must be placed in their entirety, and with an expiry date of between seven and fourteen days.

This limits users in how they can bet with their funds and may rush them into using them before their expiration date.

bet365 on the other hand permits their player total freedom with this, in the sense that they can place their free bets in whatever denominations they see fit bet his £1, £5, £10 or even the full £30.

Also, the lack of an expiry date means users can choose when and on what they want to place these bets without being forced into this.

This is what, we feel, sets the bet365 sign up offer apart, especially for the Premier League as it allows players to place their bets as and when they want to, and can spread these across the entirety of the matches if they want to.

The free bets of course give players a nice bit of extra value as well for the upcoming Man City vs Newcastle match.

Man City vs Newcastle

This is potentially the biggest game of the Premier League so far, as we see last season's Champions take on the league shockers and fourth-place finishers.

Both sides got their campaigns off to the right way, with City defeating Burnley 3-0 and the Magpies smashing Aston Villa 5-1.

They will now face their toughest challenge, so far, in each other with the outcome of this possibly setting up the first part of the season.

City will feel confident in their ability to win, having a considerably better and deeper squad all round. Whereas Newcastle will relish the chance to be the underdogs and hopefully get a shock result, reprising their role of last season.

Pep Guradiola’s outfit may well have opened the door for this as well, as they may show signs of fatigue after playing their near-full starting XI in their midweek Super Cup final.

Newcastle on the other hand will feel fit and refreshed, having had a quiet week in terms of games.

City should in theory be a shoe-in for the win, but Newcastle bring some top-tier talent, a penchant for getting shock wins, and could well turn over the Champions.

Man City vs Newcastle Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.