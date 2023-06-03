Our betting expert offers Man City vs Man United predictions and betting tips with Phil Foden tipped to net in a shutout win for Man City at Wembley.

Premier League champions Manchester City are on course for a treble, with the Champions League final against Inter Milan still to come, and Pep Guardiola's men are worthy favourites to deny EFL Cup winners Manchester United a second trophy of the season at Wembley.

Man City vs Man Utd Betting Tips

City defence should stand firm at Wembley

Manchester City have not conceded a single goal in this season's FA Cup and they can rack up a sixth straight win to nil in the competition against Manchester United in Saturday's final.

City's defensive record is particularly impressive given that they faced Chelsea and Arsenal in their first two cup ties before thumping Championship opponents Bristol City, Burnley and Sheffield United by an aggregate score of 12-0 in the subsequent three rounds.

Pep Guardiola's side have kept some of the best attacks in Europe quiet during their run to the Champions League final, conceding only five goals in ten meetings with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

United are missing injured striker Anthony Martial, who scored twice in October's 6-3 league defeat at City, and they may struggle to break down the champions at Wembley.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester City to win to nil @ 13/8 with bet365

Foden can follow up derby hat-trick

All eyes are on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick on his Manchester derby debut in October, but team-mate Phil Foden could be a better bet to be the first goalscorer on Saturday.

Fitness doubts over City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish may mean another start for Foden who, like Haaland, notched a hat-trick in the autumn rout of the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium.

The England midfielder scored 11 goals in just 22 Premier League starts this term, also finding the net three times in three FA Cup starts, and he finished the league campaign with impressive performances against Chelsea and Brighton.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 2: Phil Foden to be first goalscorer @ 15/2 with bet365

Shaw may struggle to stay out of trouble

The match betting suggests City are likely to dominate the play at Wembley so United's defenders can expect a difficult afternoon.

Luke Shaw missed the Red Devils' final league fixture against Fulham but should start the cup final and the England left-back could find himself in the firing line against City's slick attackers.

Shaw was booked in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle in February and has picked up eight yellow cards in his last 14 appearances, including England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy in Naples, where he was sent off for two bookable offences.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 3: Luke Shaw to be booked @ 11/5 with bet365