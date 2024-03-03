Man City vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Derby Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

The Manchester derby takes on huge significance this season, with City in a bitter battle for the title and United coming under increasing pressure as they bid for a top-four finish.

With City on a roll, is there anything Erik ten Hag can do to cause an upset at the Etihad?

Man City vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Manchester City goals @ 4/5 with Boylesports

Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists @ 6/5 with Boylesports

Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 11/5 with Boylesports

All odds are courtesy of Boylesports, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Citizens can expose defensive gaps

Manchester United’s 2-1 home defeat to Fulham ended a good spell of form for the Red Devils, while criticism of the defeat clearly bristled those at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s bite-back after Jamie Carragher’s analysis doesn’t suggest all is well, especially if it is a tactic to rile up his players for a derby clash.

Manchester City turned United over 3-0 in October despite making a slow start to the season. The gulf between these two sides remains enormous and has shown no signs of closing any time soon, especially with City in incredible form. The champions have won 14 of their last 15 games and scored six against Luton in midweek.

City have scored 18 goals across their last six meetings with their rivals and the visitors have produced plenty of shaky displays. United have conceded three times or more on five occasions this term and they continue to leave space down the middle which City will likely punish. Back Pep Guardiola’s rampant side to rack up a few goals in another big win.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 1: Over 2.5 Manchester City goals @ 4/5 with Boylesports

De Bruyne enjoying stellar return

It’s easy to have confidence in City going forward when you look at how well their attacking players are performing. Kevin De Bruyne’s return coincided with City’s usual kick into a higher gear and the Belgian has slotted back in comfortably, recording 10 assists in 10 appearances since returning to the side.

He notched an incredible four assists in City’s demolition of Luton on Wednesday, showing De Bruyne is as creative as ever. The Belgian has also grown in influence in Manchester derbies after a quiet start. He’s scored twice and assisted six times across his last four encounters with United, teeing up a goal in each of those meetings.

Considering his form and his record in this fixture, he’s well-priced to register an assist at 6/5.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 2: Kevin De Bruyne over 0.5 assists @ 6/5 with Boylesports

Haaland to torture Red Devils again

With De Bruyne back and in form, Erling Haaland looks back to his brilliant best. The forward scored five times in 77 minutes against Luton in midweek and he’s scored three goals in his last three home games.

Haaland scored a hat-trick when these two last met at the Etihad, while he struck twice in the victory at Old Trafford earlier this term. At 13/5, backing him to net at least a couple against a United defence which simply doesn’t look capable of keeping him quiet could pay dividends.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 11/5 with Boylesports