Man City vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate At Wembley

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for their derby encounter in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Manchester City and Manchester United ended the 2023-24 season by playing each other at Wembley in the FA Cup final and they start the new season at the same venue where a close contest should be expected in the Community Shield.

Man City vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Draw @ 15/4 with bet365

2-2 correct score @ 14/1 with bet365

Oscar Bobb to score or assist @ 6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Close contest looks likely

Manchester City have suffered three successive losses in the Community Shield and Manchester United could set up a chance to extend that run by at least forcing extra-time at Wembley.

After losing 1-0 to Leicester and 3-1 to Liverpool in the previous two years, City drew last season's Community Shield clash with Arsenal 1-1 before losing on penalties, and it may take more than 90 minutes to separate the sides again.

United won 2-1 in the FA Cup final despite losing both Premier League matches against their rivals, but they will not be facing the full force of the regular City line-up with Phil Foden, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker all likely to be missing.

United have added some interesting recruits with Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee no doubt eager to make a good first impression after joining from Bologna. With neither side fully wound-up yet, the draw looks a value bet.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 1: Draw @ 15/4 with bet365

Defences could struggle at Wembley

Both teams have scored in six of the last eight Community Shields and given the defensive absentees from both teams, this could be a higher-scoring Wembley curtain-raiser than is often the case.

There were four goals when Liverpool beat City 3-1 two years ago, but it's worth noting that these clubs both went for it when they last met in this fixture, as United beat City 3-2 in 2011.

That match was seconds away from finishing 2-2 when Nani scored a late winner, and 2-2 makes plenty of appeal at 14-1 to be the score after regulation time on Saturday.

United don't yet have the services of big-money defensive signing Leny Yoro while City could be missing John Stones and Kyle Walker at the back, with no midfield protection from Rodri either.

The last seven matches between the teams have produced 30 goals, and 22 were scored in the four games on City's recent tour of the United States.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 2: 2-2 correct score @ 14/1 with bet365

Young city star can make his mark

Absences of some big names in the City squad mean opportunities for their young talent and Oscar Bobb is worth backing to continue the excellent impression he has made this summer.

The Norwegian winger scored for City in the Premier League and Champions League last season and was also on the mark in the 4-2 win over Chelsea in the final match of their pre-season tour.

The youngster also produced a goal and two assists against Celtic and an assist against Milan and is worth taking to score or assist a City goal at Wembley.

Man City vs Man Utd Tip 3: Oscar Bobb to score or assist @ 6/5 with bet365