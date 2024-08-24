Man City vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough Time for the Tractor Boys

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League kick-off.

Ipswich fans may be wondering what they did to deserve this, as their return to the top flight has kicked off with them facing its two most recent champions, Liverpool and now Manchester City.

A trip to the Etihad is unlikely to be a treat for the fans or players alike, but it looks like they must simply grin and bear it.

Man City vs Ipswich Betting Tips

City Calm, but not Consummate

Manchester City may have taken the league last term, even if it was on the last day, but the Sky Blue outfit we saw was far from what we expected, as for once they weren’t a defensive powerhouse.

They kept fewer clean sheets than they ever had under Pep Guardiola, favouring outscoring their opponents, rather than keeping it tight at the back.

And when looking hard at the squad, little looks to have changed at the Etihad, with few signings and even fewer departures, the squad has remained relatively the same.

As such one could expect them to turn out this way again this season, something that should allow the Tractor Boys to get on the scoresheet.

Of course, City will be able to secure the victory, as the newly promoted Ipswich simply do not possess the firepower to knock off the consecutive title winners, but the Citizens' lapses could open the door for them.

Man City vs Ipswich Tip 1: Man City to Win @ BTTS @7/4 with Sky Bet

Silva Strong in the Middle

Bernardo Silva may not be the first to spring to mind when thinking of City’s prime attacking candidates, but the Portuguese midfielder always seems to pop up in handy positions and is capable of threatening the goal from anywhere.

This was seen in his efforts last term, where he averaged a shot on target every other game, as well as him starting out strong with one against Chelsea last week.

Perhaps he does not progress as far up the pitch as others, but he is always an outlet for attackers and enjoys shouldering the burden of a shot.

Against the likes of Ipswich, who are likely to sit 11 men behind the ball, Silva may see a lot of the ball on the edge of the box, and with his tricky feet and movement, could find space for a shot.

In terms of the others that regularly feature in the City's starting XI, Silva comfortably possesses one of the best prices for a shot on target, when balanced with each player's ability to have one.

Man City vs Ipswich Tip 2: Bernardo Silva 0.5+ Shot on Target @1/2 with Sky Bet

Bookings on the Cards

These two may have kept it clean in their first outings, but this simply cannot last, particularly not with Michael Salisbury being in command of the match.

Ipswich may have kept their cool against Liverpool, but they are likely to see even less of the ball this time around, and this may bring out the worst in their players, many of whom played for them down in League One.

This different, and often combative, style of football will not fly in the Premier League and could see them earning a slew of bookings.

Of course, City are not innocent in this, so we went for total, as any card they pick up will only aid the cause.

Finally, Michael Salisbury acts as the linchpin, seeming to enjoy a card, averaging more than four bookings a game when in charge of Premier League matches, and who gave Ipswich three reprimands last time he refereed them.

Yellow cards are worth 10 points, with reds being worth 25, making the 40 booking points more than attainable, especially as the Tractor Boys having a man sent off is not out of the question either.

Man City vs Ipswich Tip 3: 40+ Booking Points @6/5 with Sky Bet