Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Fulham predictions and betting tips, with City expected to be dominant in this afternoon's clash.

Manchester City presently sit atop the league with 9 points, two clear of second, and remain the only side to have won all three of their games, with their next challenge coming from a Fulham side diminished slightly by the loss of Aleksander Mitrović.

Man City vs Fulham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 7.5 Man City Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

Over 2 Fulham Corners @10/11 with bet365

Erling Haaland to Assist @11/4 with bet365

Fulham themselves haven’t gone too poorly so far this season, claiming four points from their first three, however their record against City paints a less-than-rosy picture.

City have beaten them in their last 14 meetings across all competitions against Fulham, we're expecting this to continue this afternoon.

City on Target

Pep Guardiola’s side have been nothing short of superb in their first few matches, claiming all nine points, and racking up an impressive amount of shots on target along the way.

They have averaged seven shots on target per match across their last three games, surpassing this in both their games against bottom half of the table opposition.

The Cottagers also play well into this line due to their performances in the last few matches. They have conceded 27 shots on target in the last three at an average of nine per match.

These held true across their matches in which they conceded above the line in all three, two of these against Everton and Brentford, sides that don't possess the firepower of this City side.

Fulham will find themselves under the cosh early on and Bert Leno is likely to be kept busy between the sticks.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 7.5 Man City Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

Low Line to play into Fulham’s hands

Even though Fulham are entering into this contest as the distinct underdog the bookies seem to have seriously undervalued them in the corners market.

The line of over two corners across the whole match is one that most sides would feel comfortable achieving even against the most dominant of oppositions.

Fulham have made this line in all three of their last matches, including one such against last season’s title challengers Arsenal. The ability to get these against last season's second best team should translate nicely into this match also.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 2: Over 2 Fulham Corners @10/11 with bet365

Haaland to turn his hand

Erling Haaland shattered all people's expectations last year and broke the scoring record comfortably in the end. However, it would appear that this year he may well be turning his hand to a more team based approach.

While he has netted three in three so far and his scoring is not out of the question by any means the Norwegian seems to be trying to help his side out more by attempting to set his strike partners up.

No one more so than World Cup winner Julian Alvarez. Haaland has set him up with three chances across the last three games and one could see this continuing.

Alvarez may not be the player to get the goal to score from Haaland's selflessness, but it is a clear indication of his trying to bring other players into the game.

Man City vs Fulham Tip 3: Erling Haaland to Assist @11/4 with bet365