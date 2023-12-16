Man City vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Manchester City, fresh off their Champions League conquests, are now preparing to welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad. Palace are in a dismal run of form right now and show few signs of turning it around.

Man City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score

Over 3 Crystal Palace Corners

Rodri 0.5 Shots on Target

Pep Guardiola’s dominance over the Premier League may be coming to an end, as for the first time in his tenure City went four games without a win. Whilst still early, these dropped points could come back to haunt them as Arsenal and Liverpool have taken command of the league.

Palace are five games without a win, and must now face one of the toughest sides in the league, yet there are a few promising signs for Eagles fans.

City’s inconsistent at the back

This year’s City side has departed from the consummate victories we associate them with, instead turning to what can only be described as shabby defensive performances, then bailed out by a superb attack.

This has been seen in the fact they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of their 16 games in the league. When considering all of their competitive matches, they have conceded in 18 of their 23, and oft to sides far below their station.

Including the likes of Luton, Bournemouth, Wolves, Fulham and Sheffield United, company that one would place Palace in or just slightly above.

With this in mind, we can feasibly see Palace getting on the scoresheet, especially when considering they have scored in 11 of their 16 league games to this point, including bagging one against Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United.

City will undoubtedly get on the scoresheet, having never failed to bag at least one at home, yet Palace could strike back against a lacklustre City defence.

Poor defending extends to other areas of the game

As mentioned above City haven’t been as impressive as they have been previously. This should result in Palace being able to launch some dangerous attacking moves, one that should surely see them find their way into some corners.

Palace have been averaging 3.88 corners per game, and have earned three or more in three quarters of their away matches to this point.

This bodes well for the line, but is also helped out by the fact City have conceded four or more in more than half of their home games. Including allowing Nottingham Forest six, and Fulham to earn five.

If these sides are capable of hitting the over-three line against them, then Palace most certainly are as well.

Rodri Rampant in the middle

City have looked lost without Rodri in the side, as they look to get back to their winning ways with him at the helm.

Conducting from the midfield Rodri is core to virtually every part of their game, and in the stead of Kevin De Bruyne may well have to take up more of a forward-thinking role.

This should result in him having ample opportunity to test the keeper, something he hasn't shied away from, averaging 0.9 shots on target per 90 minutes.

With Palace most likely to sit in their low block, he will have time on the edge of the box, where he has been known to be lethally accurate.

