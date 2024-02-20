Man City vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: 16/1 Tip for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Brentford predictions and betting tips ahead of their crucial Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Manchester City are looking to get their title defence back on track after being held to a draw at home by Chelsea on Saturday. There will be added urgency as they return to the Etihad to face Brentford side looking to be more clinical in front of goal this time.

Man City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Frustrated City can make amends for Chelsea setback

Failing to beat Chelsea at home on Saturday saw champions Man City hand over the advantage in the Premier League title race to rivals Liverpool, who are now four points ahead having played a game more, while City are also two points behind Arsenal with this game in hand.

City have only themselves to blame for the situation as they had more than enough chances to win the game against the Blues and had 31 shots to just nine for the visitors.

Star striker Erling Haaland was guilty of some highly uncharacteristic misses from close range and it should be a frustrated and determined City side that runs out at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

The Citizens will not lack knowledge about the task ahead as they played the Bees in London only a couple of weeks ago and ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a hat-trick from Phil Foden after falling behind to an early Neil Maupay goal.

Brentford have lost three of their last four games but they have found the net in every one of those matches, scoring in defeats by Spurs, City and Liverpool and a win over Wolves. Backing them to find the net despite losing in Manchester looks a good value bet.

Goals could flow at the Etihad

Few teams would want to be in Brentford's boots as they head north having lost eight of their last 12 games to face an angry City team with a point to prove.

Once City found their stride in the recent game between the teams, they proved to be too much for the Londoners to handle and another mauling could be on the cards in the return match.

Brentford lost 4-1 to Liverpool on Saturday and there could be some tired legs in their defence after the chasing they got from one title contender as they attempt to hold back another.

A repeat of Saturday's scoreline is not out of the question and odds of 16/1 for a 4-1 City win make plenty of appeal.

Haaland has a point to prove

No one will know better than Erling Haaland that he should have buried at least one of the chances his team-mates provided for him on Saturday and it may not take him long to make amends.

Haaland is only 15/8 to score two or more goals in the match, so preference is to take the 2/1 for him to be the first goalscorer in the game, which provides a larger return and requires him to score only one goal.

The Norwegian is one ahead of Mo Salah in the Premier League goal stats and has a great chance to extend his advantage.

