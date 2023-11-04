Man City vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips as the Etihad hosts their Premier League clash.

Manchester City appear to be reliving their escapades of last season, as sit two points behind the league leaders Tottenham. They now prepare to welcome a struggling Bournemouth side to the Etihad as they attempt to close the gap.

Man City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Under 8 Man City Corners @11/10 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bournemouth finally laid claim to their first three points of the season last time out against Burnley, yet still reside near the bottom after a disappointing start to the season.

However, this game may not be as electric as many foresee, as City have struggled at home and this could well continue.

Pep to keep it Civil

Pep Guardiola’s sky blue outfit have been known for their flashy escapades racking up the score, but this seems to have been abandoned this year as they secure comfortable but meagre results.

This has resulted in just two of their matches seeing four or more goals, with the rest of these coming in a three-goal maximum.

Not to say that City won’t claim a consummate victory, yet the score may not be racked up and the likelihood of the Cherries bagging a goal is even less.

Look for this clash to remain civil between the two as Pep counts his chickens early.

Man City vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Corners aren't City’s forte

The Etihad has been kind to City this year, yet they seem to be failing in one area of the game, this being their corner counts.

They are only averaging 3.75 corners per match here and have never earned more than seven in any of their matches.

This includes games against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, both sides of a similar calibre as the Cherries, against whom City were still held to under eight corners, as one could expect a similar result this time out.

Man City vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Under 8 Man City Corners @11/10 with bet365

Cherries and City Keeping it Clean

Both of these sides, despite their disparate league position, have been keeping it clean in the league with few bookings, even with the new rules around.

City have been averaging a lowly 2.2 cards per game and have only seen the two or more line hit in 60% of their matches.

Bournemouth takes this one better, averaging 1.9 cards a match, again seeing two or more in 60% of their matches.

Even their averages combined it is not enough to surpass the five-card line, thus bringing the under kindly into play.

Man City vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365