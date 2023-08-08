Man City Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Man City odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Man City Premier League Winner Odds - @ 8/11 with bet365

Manchester City are fresh off a historic treble, cementing their claim as one of the best teams in Europe. The side has, if anything, improved in the summer, gaining Joško Gvardiol, as well as Mateo Kovacic to replace the loss of Ilkay Gundogan.

City look stronger than ever heading into this season and look likely to claim a fourth title on the bounce, as many other sides seem unable to take the fight to them.

Even Arsenal’s run last year did not seem to trouble Pep Guardiola’s outfit who stayed with them till the last and ended up taking the league with comfort.

Short of something extraordinary, City’s class, talent and style of football will prevail and see them take the title once more.

This is why they are every single bookmaker's favourite to take the title. Their odds for this aren’t superb either, providing little value to bettors, unless a large amount is staked.

Man City Champions League Winners - @ 2/1 with bet365

A bet of Man City to win the Champions League holds good value for bettors, especially considering this will no doubt be City’s aim again.

The 2/1 odds can provide players with some good value and potential returns as either a single or part of a cross-competition accumulator.

City are presently the best team in Europe, having won the competition last season, even if this was against less than stiff resistance posted by the rest of the continent.

They are the favourites to take the trophy again, but as we all know this is no simple feat, especially for Man City.

They’ll have to not only contend with the best sides in Europe, but will also have to balance their attempts to win the CL with a Premier League title charge.

Guardiola’s side have always seemed to harbour some aversion to this competition throughout the years, only succeeding last time out in his seventh season at the Etihad.

Man City Top 4 Finish Odds - @ 1/20 with bet365

This is possibly one of the shortest top four finish odds in recent history, but is something City are well deserving of.

The 1/20 odds sadly provide little value in any regard, not as a single or as part of an accumulator, so much so that they perhaps are not even worth looking into.

This appears to be almost a foregone conclusion, as Pep’s City have never finished outside of the top four in his whole tenure at the club, with their lowest finish being third place in 2017.

Man City Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Goals Last Season Erling Haaland 1/16 36 Julian Alvarez 9/1 9 Phil Foden 12/1 11 Jack Grealish 20/1 5 Kevin De Bruyne 50/1 7

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League goalscoring record last year and will be hoping to have an equally impressive season this time out.

This is why he is 1/16 to be City’s top goalscorer this season, with the only thing that could slow him down being injuries, something he’s struggled with throughout this career before moving to Man CIty.

If Haaland were to miss significant time through injury, Argentine Julian Alveraez would deputise him well.

He scored in half the games he started last year, and could be a good value bet if Haaland were to miss time with injury troubles.

Phil Foden had a diminished role at City last year but still managed to score 11 goals, an impressive feat given he didn’t start too many games.

Ederson Total Clean Sheets

Line Odds 15 or More 4/11 20 or More 5/2 25 or More 16/1

Ederson has long been one of the best goalkeepers in the league and his clean sheet record speaks for itself, with the Brazilian winning three Golden Gloves since arriving in 2017.

His clean sheet record looks set to be impressive once again this year, but after a poor campaign last season, the odds have gone out in a profitable way for bettors.

The 15+ line seems increasingly likely, especially when you look at his record, with Ederson having failed to hit this mark once, with this coming last season.

However the odds for this aren’t superb as a single, but could make a nice addition to an accumulator.

The 20+ line is far more profitable for players, with this being a total Ederson has achieved twice in his six years in the league.

It’s definitely possible that Ederson reaches this amount again, especially if City run away with the league, as they have in years gone past.

The 25+ line, whilst valuable, is unlikely, as no keeper has ever kept 25 clean sheets in the Premier League, thus it’d be hugely surprising to see Ederson achieve this in 2023/24.

Erling Haaland Total Goals

Line Odds 25 or More 1/6 30 or More 8/13 35 or More 21/10 40 or More 8/1

Erling Haaland is easily one world’s best goalscorers, something he emphasised last year as he managed 36 goals in the Premier League.

However, this has made his odds for goals quite short unless users are willing to take the line high.

The 25+ and 30+ lines are relatively invaluable, either as singles or additions to accas, and of course there is no guarantee he will hit this market, with 25 being a truly impressive season for most other players.

The 35+ line brings some better value, but this would mean he would have to repeat last season's impressive feat, something that would be very difficult to do, even for Haaland.

The 40+ line would mean Haaland would have to surpass his impressive performance of last season and break his own record, a feat that seems almost impossible when you consider Haaland only managed 36 himself last year.

Kevin De Bruyne Total Assists

Line Odds 10 or More 1/16 15 or More 4/5 20 or More 9/2

Kevin De Bryune is widely hailed as one of best midfielders in the world and one of the best creators in the game.

Given this, it’s no surprise that his odds are short when it comes to this assist tally, with some of these markets providing good value going forward.

The 10+ line seems little more than a formality for KDB, with the Belgian having failed to achieve this once in a full season with City, and at odds of 1/16, it looks one to avoid.

The 15+ line does hold some good value at odds of 4/5, as De Bruyne has hit this line in half of the years he has played in the league, and given he’ll be supplying a striker such as Haaland, the Belgian should hit this line with any luck.

The 20+ line is slightly more risky but provides some great potential returns.

De Bruyne has only hit this line once, but as mentioned above, he will be supplying some of the best goalscorers in the world, which will definitely work in his favour when it comes to accumulating assists.