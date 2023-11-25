Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets with BetMGM

Find out about BetMGM’s Man City vs Liverpool betting offer, where new customers can claim £40 in free bets, from just a £10 initial wager.

Ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool’s massive match at the weekend, find out how to claim £40 in free bets from BetMGM, that can be used to play on this Saturday’s 12:30 kick-off.

How to Claim BetMGM’s Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offer

All new users with BetMGM are able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 deposit and play, with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once this has been claimed at least £30 of these can then of course be used on the Man City vs Liverpool match.

In order to do this simply:

Head over to the BetMGM online betting site or app Start creating an account Enter personal details such as email, phone number and address Finish up the process Deposit and place £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) Once settled your account will be credited with £40 in free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days If you already have a BetUK account, you cannot use this sign up offer

The £40 free bets come as four £10 free bets to be used on certain things.

These must be used each as £10 bets on a horse racing bet and the other three as a football accumulator, bet builder and a single wager.

Is this the best Premier League betting offer around?

BetMGM comfortably provides one of the best sign up offers around, with loads of excellent features that set it apart from the rest, even more impressive considering their recent entrance into the UK market.

Firstly, the £40 in free bets is one of the highest bonus amounts around, most only offering somewhere between £20 and £30.

This surpasses the likes of Coral, Ladbrokes and even bet365, marking it out as a truly impressive sign up offer, providing more in the way of free bets than any other, even more than some of the biggest around.

The nature of the free bets is also a good feature, as it allows users to spread how they can play with BetMGM, with these being reserved for select areas of their betting site.

Allowing players to check out their full range of markets, while still providing loads for the avid football bettor.

All of this then provides players with at least £30 in free bets to be able to be used on the upcoming Man City vs Liverpool match this Saturday.

Man City vs Liverpool Preview

Man City will host Liverpool at the Etihad this Saturday for the early kick-off with many seeing this as a match with early title implications, with these two being strong favourites for the trophy this year.

They sit first and second in the league respectively, with just a point separating the two, with the potential winner of this match being in a commanding position at the top of the table.

City suffered two back-to-back defeats a couple of months back, yet have since come back with a vengeance going four games unbeaten, yet were held to a 4-4 draw with Chelsea two weeks ago.

Liverpool haven't been anywhere near as convincing, dropping points here and there, notably to Luton, one of the league's worst sides, at the start of the month.

However, injuries could feature majorly in the game, as the list of notable losses has grown over the most recent international break.

City may well be without their star frontman Erling Haaland, after suffering an ankle injury on duty for Norway. This would certainly act to temper the Sky Blue outfit's attack and possibly bring the Reds further into the match.

Midfield depth has become an issue for Liverpool though as Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenburch seem doubtful for the match, leaving them with just four fit men in the middle of the park.

The result is up in the air right now, but one could still see this being a majorly entertaining match, one for the spectator and punter alike.

Man City vs Liverpool Odds

