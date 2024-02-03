Mali v Ivory Coast Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 goalscorer fancied for AFCON clash

Our football betting expert offers his Mali v Ivory Coast predictions and betting tips ahead of their AFCON quarter-final on Saturday night.

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast had produced a string of underwhelming performances before getting the better of Senegal in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.

They face a tough test in the last eight as they take on neighbours Mali, who have won two of their four games thus far.

Mali v Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Mali draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Lassine Sinayoko to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365

Boubacar Kouyate to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Neighbours can spoil hosts' party

Ivory Coast are understandably the favourites to get the better of Mali in this quarter-final but they look a touch short in the markets considering their recent form.

The Elephants have been beaten by Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and have only scored three times in four matches at the tournament so far.

The hosts needed an 86th minute penalty to keep their hopes alive against defending champions Senegal before edging them in a penalty shootout.

By contrast, Mali, are unbeaten in their last 11 games. They topped Group E and were the worthy 2-1 winners over Burkina Faso in the last 16.

The Eagles have netted 11 times in their last five matches and could cause an upset by getting the better of the hosts.

However, there is every chance that this may well be a cagey affair, so take the stalemate out of the equation and side with Mali in the draw no bet market.

Mali v Ivory Coast Tip 1: Mali draw no bet @ 5/4 with bet365

Sinayoko in fine form

Lassine Sinayoko netted twice in his last four games for Ligue 2 side Auxerre before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old has carried that form into this tournament, scoring three times in his four outings.

With that fine record and the feeling that he will no doubt be called on to help lead the line for his nation, the forward looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet in Bouake.

Mali v Ivory Coast Tip 2: Lassine Sinayoko to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365

Kouyate could be vulnerable

Mali have plenty of top level defenders in their squad and Boubacar Kouyate fits into that category. However, he can be rugged in his play, making him a card candidate.

The 26-year-old has picked up nine cards in 28 Ligue 1 appearances for Montpellier across the last two seasons and has already been cautioned at this tournament.

The defender's record hints that he could well fall foul of the referee again in this clash.

Mali v Ivory Coast Tip 3: Boubacar Kouyate to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365