Luton vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: High-flying Hammers can gatecrash Luton homecoming

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs West Ham predictions and betting tips on their Friday night Premier League tussle.

Even the most passionate Luton fan would have guessed life in the Premier League was going to be tough and two defeats out of two so far hint at the struggles that lie ahead.

They haven't played at their Kenilworth Road fortress yet though, so Hatters fans will be praying that in-form West Ham struggle with the tightest and smallest stage in Premier League history.

Luton vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham to win

Over 2.5 goals

Marvelous Nakamba to be booked

Tough school for Luton as West Ham look set to teach them another lesson

After a false start to get Kenilworth Road safe, top-flight football is back in Luton although it may not be the happy homecoming the club craves.

Two matches since promotion for the Hatters have both been on the road and both have ended in comprehensive losses - 4-1 at Brighton and 3-0 at Chelsea.

They were competitive for parts of both games and carved out a few chances, but doing well in bursts simply doesn't cut the mustard at this level and Luton need to learn some lessons quickly.

The games, inevitably, don't get any easier. On-fire West Ham are next on the conveyor belt and an away win has a look of inevitability about it.

A summer of transfer inactivity had Hammers fans worried and an opening-weekend 1-1 draw at Bournemouth didn't exactly lift spirits. But then came the new arrivals - James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and finally Mohammed Kudus - and the whole mood has changed, as have results.

A 3-1 triumph over Chelsea was followed by a smash-and-grab 3-1 win at Brighton and before you know it David Moyes's men could be top on Friday night, albeit for possibly no more than 24 hours.

Luton vs West Ham Tip 1: West Ham

Hatters' defensive issues point to a goal feast at Kenilworth Road

What's clear already is that Luton's defence is struggling to reach Premier League calibre.

A tally of seven goals shipped in two matches tells only half the story. Brighton fired 27 shots against them, Chelsea 19, and they are lucky the defeats weren't heavier.

They will try to be positive, especially in front of a packed house, but that only plays into the hands of West Ham, who will surely pick their pockets on the break, just as they did against Chelsea and Brighton.

There's a real buzz about the West Ham frontline right now and it would be no surprise, given what we know about Luton defensively, if this match produces its share of goals.

Luton vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals

Nakamba could prove marvellous in yellow card market

Marvelous Nakamba has been a busy boy in the Luton midfield, throwing himself around in the cause and it's no surprise he already has one yellow card.

Having registered one against Chelsea the ex-Villa man is worth backing to pick up another against the Hammers.

The West Ham midfield looks a really bright unit with Moyes having drafted in quality reinforcements and Nakamba, with seven tackles in two games, could well incur the wrath of referee Paul Tierney.

Luton vs West Ham Tip 3: Marvelous Nakamba to be booked