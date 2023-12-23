Luton vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Hatters backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips as the two meet at Kenilworth Road this Saturday at 15:00.

Luton’s disappointing run seems to be continuing as they cannot string together a run of points, yet they could perhaps pull a result out of the bag against a Newcastle side, struggling with fatigue and injuries, as well as some poor away form.

Luton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Double Chance - Luton or Draw @6/5 with bet365

Over 4 Luton Corners @1/1 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @8/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Kenilworth Road coming into its own

Despite not being able to play many of their first games at home Luton have since been attempting to turn Kenilworth Road into a true fortress.

They have been struggling to do so, yet this could be the perfect storm as they welcome a Newcastle side that has only won one of their away games all season.

With five losses and two draws to their names, including losing to the likes of Bournemouth and Everton, they could fall afoul of a Luton side backed to the hilt by the Hatters faithful.

This is likely to be Luton’s best opportunity to claim points, amid the Magpies' serious injury struggles and double game weeks, that will have left the fit players of the squad seriously fatigued from their massive workload.

Look for Luton to battle tooth and nail as they attempt to grab some much-needed points and give their fans an early Christmas present.

Luton vs Newcastle Tip 1: Double Chance - Luton or Draw @6/5 with bet365

Tipping their hat to the corner

Luton are likely to be far more impressive in the game than many of the odds and form suggest, as Newcastle continue to flounder when away from home.

This should come to fruition in their corner statistics also, as they will look to apply pressure from here.

The Hatters have been earning an average of 6.00 corners per home game and have covered the over four line in 62% of the games to this point.

Newcastle have equally conceded five or more corners in half of their away games, something that Luton will be looking to play on.

Luton vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 4 Luton Corners @1/1 with bet365

More Bark than Bite at the Kenny

Despite these two sides having been famed for playing white-knuckle football with hard challenges flying around, they appear to be breaking this mould this season.

This has resulted in them seeing fewer cards in their matches, something that should persist into this game.

Luton averages a mere 2 cards per game and only sees their opponents earn around 1.69. Whereas Newcastle see this rise to just 2.41, and sees two or more cards in just 59% of their games.

Combined this isn’t enough to cover the line, and with no particular bad blood between the sides, it is unlikely they will engage in any sort of fisticuffs.

Luton vs Newcastle Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @8/11 with bet365