Luton vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Great Odds for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Burnley predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road.

The game that was slated for one of the first weeks of the season is finally going to be played as Luton welcomes Burnley to the newly renovated Kenilworth Road. The Hatters will be hoping to capitalise upon their form, which saw them defeat Everton 2-1 at the weekend.

Luton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Draw @2/1 with bet365

Under 5 Match Cards @6/5 with bet365

Under 26.6 Shots in the Match @4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

This was Luton's first win in the top flight this century and something they would hope to be able to carry into their home match, however, Burnley have oft been famed for their defensive acumen, one that should shine through.

Writing is on the walls

One has perhaps never heard of a match more destined for a draw than this clash between Luton and Burnley. One can picture Kenilworth Road on a frigid Tuesday evening, and just envision a 0-0 or 1-1 draw.

While the immediacy of this being a draw leaps into the mind, there is some form to back this up as well.

Both of these sides have drawn matches when playing against fellow bottom-five teams, with the shock win at Everton breaking the mould, if only slightly, as the Toffees were the better side and should’ve nicked a draw in the end.

This includes Luton drawing 1-1 with Wolves and Burnley repeating this when facing Nottingham Forest.

A draw is surely on the cards this Tuesday evening.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 1: Draw @2/1 with bet365

Keeping his Cards to Himself

Despite the infamy surrounding newly promoted sides, these two appear to be breaking the mould and often give the referees little to do in these matches.

Luton has been truly exceptional in this regard, averaging one of the lowest amounts of cards in the whole of the league at a mere 1.5 bookings per game. This line has only been hit in half of their matches as well.

Burnley seem to depart from their counterparts here but even if they do so the Hatters should be able to keep this line in check.

The most recent competitive meeting between these two saw just the two bookings, this being in the notorious Championship atmosphere.

The Premier League may well have tempered these sides and enabled the underdogs to come in nicely.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 2: Under 5 Match Cards @6/5 with bet365

Keeping in under their Hat

It has been no secret that neither of these sides are supreme attacking talents, and this should well hold true when they match up against one another.

Luton have averaged a mere 12 shots per game at home, barely half of the under, something they would need to improve on immeasurably to even bring this into play.

Burnley however acts as a major linchpin here as they average a lowly 6.5 shots per away match.

On the whole, these sides should struggle when combating one another, to even get some shots off at goal.

Luton vs Burnley Tip 3: Under 26.5 Shots @4/5 with bet365