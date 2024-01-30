Luton vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of the midweek Premier League clash at 19:45.

After all of the cup action of recent weeks, the Premier League is back with a double gameweek for our viewing pleasure. One such clash seeing Luton host Brighton at Kenilworth road, both relishing FA Cup successes.

Luton vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Luton dispatched Everton at the weekend, with a handy last-minute goal to send the Toffees packing, meanwhile, Brighton engaged in a seven-goal thriller with Sheffield United that saw them emerge victorious.

Seagulls to go hungry

Despite having sat in the relegation zone for much of the season, Luton seem to be finally putting a few things together, currently unbeaten in their last four, having gotten something out of seven of their last eight games.

Brighton alternatively have faced struggles on the road, winless in their last four, and having claimed just one win in their last eight away games.

This bodes well for the Hatters who are in need of points, particularly at home, needing a base to crawl out of the bottom three from.

Signs of life have been coming from Luton, who have found some fight of late, scoring in every single game since November 25th.

Kenilworth Road may be becoming the fortress that many of us thought it would be pre-season, and Brighton could find themselves crashing against its walls to no avail.

Luton vs Brighton Tip 1: Double Chance - Luton or Draw @23/20 with bet365

Keeping it clean at the Kenny

Despite their post-Championship status Luton seems to have left that behind them now, as their infractions have become steadily less and less, keeping their noses clean.

Five cards is a lot of any game of football to have let alone when one seems to favour staying on their feet, as this looks to be the story coming into this one.

Brighton don’t mind getting stuck in but are unlikely to be able to manage the line alone, and even should Luton commit a couple of fouls the line allows for at least four bookings before anything goes awry.

Luton comes into this averaging a mere 1.8 bookings per game, one of the lowest rates in the Premier League, something that bodes well for the cards line.

Luton vs Brighton Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Fantastic Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has been making all sorts of headlines for himself in a Brighton shirt, something that only looks set to continue.

He should be provided with plenty of attempts, and whilst goals may be hard to come by Luton provided their opponents with numerous shots on target.

Ferguson has been averaging 1.5 shots on target per game, particularly with some of Brighton’s other frontmen absent.

The Irishman is not only lethal in front of goal, but possesses speed and size that makes him dangerous from almost anywhere in the attacking third, as the shots on target shouldn't be too hard for him to come by.

Luton vs Brighton Tip 3: Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365