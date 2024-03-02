Luton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa to prevail in high-scoring battle

Our football expert offers his Luton vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips as Unai Emery's side prepare to travel to Kenilworth Road.

Aston Villa will look to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League when they travel to relegation-threatened Luton on Saturday evening.

Luton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

The Villans are five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, but Spurs have a game in hand over Emery's team and any slip-ups could be punished.

Even with Spurs breathing down their neck, Villa will fancy their chances of victory, with Emery's men winning their last two in the league, while Luton are without a win in five in all competitions.

Hatters' vulnerabilities to haunt them once again

Luton were always expected to struggle this season and, with 13 games remaining, they face a fight on their hands to avoid relegation.

The Hatters are 18th and four points from safety after a difficult few weeks, while they are also out of the FA Cup after Tuesday's 6-2 defeat to Manchester City.

Now that they can focus on the Premier League without any other distractions, Luton will hope to climb the table, but it looks unlikely that they will do that by getting a result against Villa.

While Luton are winless in five, Villa are unbeaten in five away from home in all competitions, while they have lost only one of their previous 10 on their travels.

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Villa striker to have his say

Villa's quest to secure Champions League football looks like it could go down to the wire as they try to fend off Tottenham and Manchester United in the final few months of the season.

Like all good teams, Villa have relied on certain members of their squad, none more so than striker Ollie Watkins.

The England international is one of the first names on the team sheet at Villa Park and he has scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Watkins has netted five times in his last six appearances in all competitions and, with Luton unable to keep clean sheets of late, he looks a great bet to score anytime.

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score anytime @ 21/20 with bet365

Fireworks expected once again at Kenilworth Road

Luton had to wait a few weeks before their stadium was ready for the Premier League, but they have used it to their advantage since then.

Three of Luton's five wins have come at home, while they have only lost by one goal at home against Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw earlier in the campaign.

The Hatters have scored in their last nine league games at home, while over 3.5 goals has landed in five of their last six in all competitions.

There have been three or more goals in each of Villa's last six in all competitions, and all signs point to a high-scoring affair.

Luton vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365