Our betting expert offers his Liverpool vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, with a 5/1 Reds win tipped for their clash at Anfield today,

Liverpool head into today's game unbeaten in 3rd place, whilst West Ham have only lost one of their league outings so far, thus we're anticipating a hotly-contested clash today on Merseyside.

Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool to Win from Behind @5/1 with bet365

Over 6.5 Liverpool Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Over 1 Liverpool Card @1/1 with bet365

Defensive Instability and Attacking Prowess

Much of Liverpool’s season last year was marred by some considerable difficulties at the back, with many of the star players not performing to scratch.

This is an issue that appears to have followed them into this yet has been tempered by their considerable strike force and its ability to rescue games.

In all bar one of their wins this season, the Reds have conceded first, with this including win against all of Bournemouth, Newcastle and Wolves.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also being out for this match, we could see this going in a similar fashion, with the Reds going down early and then rallying behind their impressive forward line.

West Ham plays into this selection nicely also having scored first in every single one of their games so far, including in their most recent game against Man City.

Look for the Hammers to get off the mark early, and then for Liverpool to come back with a vengeance.

Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 1: Liverpool to Win from Behind @5/1 with bet365

Reds to Hammer their opposition's goal

There are few superlatives left to describe the impressive nature of Liverpool’s attacking line, with five world class forwards in the form of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luiz Dias and Darwin Nunez.

This has combined into the Reds having one of the best shots-on-target rates in the league, especially when playing at home.

They average eight shots on target per home game this season and will no doubt be looking to continue this against West Ham.

The Hammers themselves haven’t been afraid of letting their opponents have shots on goal either, recently conceding 15 shots on target to Man City and 10 to Brighton.

Given this, we're backing Liverpool to rack up the shots on target against West Ham at Anfield today, with the 6.5 line at odds of evens being too good to turn down.

Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 6.5 Liverpool Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Reds to see Yellow

Despite Liverpool’s considerable dominance this year, they haven’t escaped the eyes of the referees, especially under these new rules introduced by the EFL this year.

Liverpool appear to be adapting poorly to the new rules set out by the Premier League this year, and thus, have earned more than their fair share of cards.

They have averaged 2.8 cards per game so far and have been issued 2+ cards in 80% of their games this term.

This, combined with West Ham’s embattled style of play, one that could rile the Liverpool players and fans up, in turn seeing them lose their temper and find themselves in the book.

Liverpool vs West Ham Tip 3: Over 1 Liverpool Card @1/1 with bet365