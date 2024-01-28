Liverpool vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Norwich predictions and betting tips for Sunday's game at Anfield which kicks off at 14:30.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to ensure it is not his last FA Cup game as Liverpool manager after announcing his decision to step down at Anfield in the summer, as the Red host Norwich.

Liverpool vs Norwich Betting Tips

Diogo Jota Anytime goalscorer @ 5/6 with bet365

Norwich Under 6.5 Team Shots @ Evens with bet365

Liverpool Over 1.5 Team Offsides @ 11/10 with bet365

Jota looks noteworthy in goalscorer books

The Canaries have conceded three or more goals in 10 of their last 13 games against Liverpool, which the 1/2 odds of the Reds hitting over 2.5 here reflect.

But there is still some value to be had in goalscorer markets with in-form Diogo Jota the standout candidate to find the back of the net this weekend.

The ex-Wolves star has hit the ground running after returning from a month-long injury absence, scoring three goals in his last six appearances — of which only two have been starts.

The Portuguese poacher has a better rate of goals per 90 minutes than Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, only trailing Erling Haaland, Chris Wood and Callum Wilson among his Premier League contemporaries.

A visit from a Norwich defence that has kept only one clean sheet in their last eight games should offer Jota some chances to make his mark again on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 1: Diogo Jota Anytime goalscorer @ 5/6 with bet365

Reds can keep shot-shy Canaries quiet

Both these clubs were in action in midweek as Norwich were losing to Leeds on the same night that Liverpool secured their Carabao Cup Final berth with a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Canaries didn't rattle any cages at Elland Road in a pretty lacklustre performance that saw them register only five shots in total and a mere one on target.

That doesn't augur well ahead of this clash against clearly superior opponents who are in brilliant form and rarely given much trouble at Anfield.

In three previous home Carabao Cup games this season, Klopp's side have faced a grand total of 12 shots combined with Fulham producing half of that tally in their 2-1 semi-final defeat earlier this month.

Therefore, it seems likely that a Norwich team that sits 25 points behind Leicester (four shots) and a division below West Ham (two shots) and Fulham (six) will struggle to get more than a half dozen efforts away this weekend.

Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 2: Norwich Under 6.5 Team Shots @ Evens with bet365

Nunez in line to be flagged more than once

In the Premier League, only Manchester United have been caught offside more times than Liverpool this season and a big reason for that appears to be Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has been officially flagged 17 times in the league, which is more than double the amount of Salah despite Nunez playing around 35% fewer minutes than the Egyptian to this point.

The ex-Benfica hitman is getting caught offside just less than 1.5 times per game and he could stray more than once again this weekend.

Liverpool as a team have been caught offside multiple times in 12 of their last 16 games in all competitions and, in three of the four games in that sequence where they were not Nunez did not play the full 90 minutes.

Liverpool vs Norwich Tip 3: Liverpool Over 1.5 Team Offsides @ 11/10 with bet365