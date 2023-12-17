Liverpool vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Anfield advantage could be key

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips, ahead of their 16:30 Premier League kick off on Sunday.

The first Premier League meeting of the season between big rivals Liverpool and Manchester United takes place on Sunday, when the duo clash at Anfield (4:30).

Liverpool vs Man Utd Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

This will be the 212th meeting between England’s two most successful teams, with 39 top-flight league titles between them.

It’s Liverpool that go into this clash in the ascendency, with Jurgen Klopp’s men top of the table heading into the weekend and currently with a 10-point advantage over United.

Klopp’s men give teams a chance

You have to go back to February 21st, 2023 for the last time Liverpool lost a competitive fixture on home soil – a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

It was October 2022 the last time Klopp’s squad were beaten at Anfield in a Premier League game and they’ve enjoyed plenty of recent success against United.

This fixture last season was memorable for every Liverpool fan, with the Reds beating their major rivals 7-0, following on from a 4-0 success in the 2021-22 season.

In fact, the last time the Red Devils won at Anfield was back in January 2016, when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal.

Those stats don’t make great reading for United and their supporters, but they will be buoyed by the fact that Liverpool have conceded in 11 of their 16 Premier League matches to date.

It’s also worth noting that Erik Ten Hag’s side have scored in eight of their last nine away games in all competitions – including three in their recent win at Everton.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS @5/4 with BetMGM

Big-game Nunez can fire again

Darwin Nunez has been regularly described as a rough diamond, but it’s taking Klopp a while to turn him into a consistent threat in front of goal.

With injuries this season to Diogo Jota and, earlier in the campaign, Cody Gakpo – Nunez has been handed a regular run of games.

The Uruguayan has just four Premier League goals to his name and there’s been a number of missed opportunities for him to add to that tally.

But the 24-year-old has shown he has a knack of firing in the big games, scoring twice in this fixture last season and also bagging a brace in the win at Newcastle in August.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 2: Darwin Nunez to score at anytime @3/4 with BetMGM

Atmosphere could lead to cards

There are not many matches that can replicate the passion of Liverpool vs Manchester United and there have been plenty of cards shown over the years.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Jamie Carragher and Nemanja Vidic have been sent off in these games and with plenty riding on Sunday’s match, expect some tasty tackles and last-ditch decisions.

Referee Michael Oliver has been handed the task of keeping control and the man from Northumberland has handed out 44 yellows – an average of four per game - and three reds so far this season.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Tip 3: Cards Over 5.5 @29/20 with BetMGM