Liverpool vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Salah can break record with 6/4 Anfield goal

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Man City predictions and betting tips, ahead of their titanic Premier League clash this Sunday.

It’s top versus second at Anfield on Sunday in what is undoubtedly the game of the weekend, as title rivals Liverpool and Man City go head-to-head.

Liverpool vs Man City Betting Tips

Mohamed Salah to score at anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Wataru Endo to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Erling Haaland – Over 1.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365

Salah on the brink of history

Mohamed Salah is just one goal away from breaking yet another Liverpool record, with the Egyptian forward expected to start on Sunday after recovering from injury.

The former Fiorentina and Roma man could become the first player in the club’s history to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons.

Salah thought he had achieved the feat on Thursday, only to see his goal at Sparta Prague ruled out by VAR for offside, but this would be the ideal stage for him to become a record breaker once again.

The 31-year-old has certainly got a good record to build on against City, having scored four goals in the last five meetings between the two sides.

Salah, who has 15 Premier League goals to his name this season, is also on penalty duties and that gives him another avenue to get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool vs Man City Tip 1: Mohamed Salah to score at anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Endo in the heart of a battle

High profile matches are often decided by the tussle in the middle of the park and that could be the case again on Sunday.

Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Wataru Endo has recovered from his recent ankle problem and managed to get 90 minutes under his belt in Thursday’s Europa League win.

The Japanese ace has surprised many by the impact he’s had since his move from Stuttgart in the summer and his presence in the ‘number six’ role has been crucial.

His ability to disrupt play has seen him collect seven yellow cards in the Premier League this season, with one of those coming in the reverse fixture, when he came on as a substitute at the Etihad.

Liverpool vs Man City Tip 2: Wataru Endo to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Haaland threat is obvious

He might not have had the season that he enjoyed last term, but Erling Haaland still leads the Premier League scoring charts with 18 goals.

The Norwat international - who scored City’s goal in the 1-1 draw back in November - heads to Anfield in a rich vein of form, with eight goals in City’s last five games in all competitions.

Haaland also leads the league in shots on target, with 43 to his name - which is an average of 1.59 shots per game.

With Alisson still out through injury, Pep Guardiola will want his side to test second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher as much as possible.

Liverpool vs Man City Tip 3: Erling Haaland - Over 1.5 shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365