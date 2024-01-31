Liverpool vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to see off old foes

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips as the two meet on Wednesday evening at 20:15.

Liverpool overcame the emotion of Jurgen Klopp's shock departure news to thump Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup on Sunday as they look to continue holding their nerve so to see off Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

This fixture has been notoriously tight in recent seasons and this could be another cagey encounter as the Reds look to protect their lead at the top of the standings.

It's a crucial week in the title race for Klopp's side who head back down to London on Sunday to face rivals Arsenal.

These two fixtures could make or break the title charge on Merseyside with Manchester City looming large in Liverpool's rearview mirror.

A win for the Reds will set them up nicely for Sunday's trip to the capital and a narrow home win looks the best bet on Wednesday.

Home comforts key for Liverpool

Liverpool have gone 22 games unbeaten at Anfield and their strength at home has been key to their title charge.

The Reds haven't lost a home league match since a 2-1 defeat to Leeds in October 2022 and it is hard to see Chelsea ending that run this week given their struggles on the road.

The Blues have improved since their sluggish start to the season but they have won just four of their 10 away league matches this season and they have lost five of their last six away from Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

Their last away trip was a 1-0 loss at Championship side Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-finals and their impotency in attack has been their key weakness for most of the season.

That may improve with the return to action of striker Christian Nkunku and his availability could give Chelsea a lift in attack.

The last seven meetings between these two have finished as draws but Liverpool are fancied to come out on top in a match featuring no more than three goals.

Goals unlikely to flow at Anfield

Eight of the last nine meetings between these two have featured two goals or fewer and the floodgates are unlikely to open at Anfield with Chelsea looking to sit back.

Four of the last five head-to-heads have finished 0-0 and Chelsea haven't scored more than one goal at Anfield since July 2020.

They were shut out by Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday but they have scored in seven of their last eight away games in the league so backing an away goal this week could pay off.

A low-scoring home win looks likely but don't rule out a Chelsea consolation.

Silva may be see yellow once again

Chelsea could find themselves under plenty of pressure at Anfield and that may lead to a few bookings for the Blues, particularly in defence.

Thiago Silva looks a prime candidate to pick up a yellow card as he faces the prospect of trying to keep a grip on Liverpool's livewire forward, Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is a handful at the best of times and Chelsea's veteran defender may have to resort to the dark arts to thwart the Uruguayan.

Silva has been booked in his last three matches for Chelsea and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him fall foul of the officials at Anfield this week.

