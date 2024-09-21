Liverpool vs Bournemouth Predictions: Experts Football Tips 21/9/24

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Bournemouth predictions, ahead of their 15:00 Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool faced their first major upset of the season, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, the only blemish on Arne Slots perfect record to this point. They now get set to welcome a Bournemouth side to Anfield, as the Reds look to right some wrongs.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Reds Right Back on Track

It was an out-of-character loss for the Reds last weekend, as their winning and clean-sheet streak came to an end with one swift blow from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s right boot.

However, Arne Slot’s men came back with a vengeance in the midweek, quite literally, as they came from behind to dispatch a decent AC Milan side.

Anfield has always been their fortress, and they will be eager to get back to the job of building it up, something that only comes with victories, aided moreso by clean sheets.

All their victories in England this term have come without conceding, something that is more likely against the Cherries, who often struggle on their journeys north.

That they have lost three of their last five matches at Anfield without getting a single goal, with their 2022, 9-0 loss, standing out.

Slot cannot keep the home fans waiting for their second home victory of the term too long, and with their defence back on top, the Cherries will not be able to contend the match.

Slow Start to the Season

It has been a relatively controlled start to the season for both these sides, who, whilst picking up results, have not seen the goal fests that others have.

Such that Liverpool, famed for their high-scoring ability in the past, seem to be a touch more circumspect under Slot. As none of their league matches have seen more than 3.5 goals to this point.

The Cherries have only seen one of their matches go above the line, and they are unlikely to bring too much attacking prowess into this clash.

With the clean and composed Reds leading the match, masses of goals do not look to be on the cards, with a consummate win in store for Arne Slot’s outfit.

Cherries with a bit of Bite

Bournemouth have enjoyed throwing themselves about to this point, as Andoni Iraola has seemingly been coaching them in the finer points of fouling.

This as the Cherries currently sit second in the league for number of bookings with 12, and third for fouls per match with 13.8.

Therefore, expecting them to pick up more than their fair share of bookings in this one isn’t outlandish, particularly with the Red’s penchant for drawing opponents in, such that Liverpool’s opponents have been averaging 3.5 bookings per game so far.

Iraola’s men have shown few signs of reigning it in, and at a combative Anfield, they are easily expected to earn three, or maybe even more, cards.

