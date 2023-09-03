Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of great odds for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the Premier League.

Aston Villa will make the short trip over to Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield. These two sides have had promising starts to their season, with a few blips here and there. They will now want to demonstrate their intentions in this match.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Over 10.5 Aston Villa Shots @6/5 with bet365

Over 3 Aston Villa Corners @5/6 with bet365

Draw or Aston Villa @6/5 with bet365

Villa suffered a terrible blow on the opening day, losing in a 5-1 blowout to Newcastle, but since then have been in superb form, winning their next two.

Liverpool struggled on the opening day drawing 1-1 with Chelsea, and in their most recent match going down early after defensive mistakes saw them concede and see Virgil van Dijk sent off.

Two late goals helped them retain all three points but showed up their defensive instabilities that the master tactician Unai Emery will no doubt look to exploit.

Villa Firing Away

Aston Villa, after the sacking of Steven Gerrard, had an excellent run last season, making it into the Conference League, and having secured their place in the competition by defeating Hibernian 8-0 on aggregate.

They will be buoyed by this and carry this moral into their upcoming game this weekend.

The Villains have also racked up an impressive amount of shots over their last few outings in the league, with 45 shots over their last three matches at an average of 15 per game.

There is something to be said for their opposition as well, as they even managed 16 shots against Newcastle, showing their ability to perform against top-tier sides.

Liverpool will be without their premier centre-half Virgil van Dijk as well, who is suspended after a sloppy last-man challenge leading to a straight red. This could leave them susceptible at the back and invite the Villa strikers on.

With an in-form strike force of Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins all of whom have goal contributions already, they will likely back themselves and hope to keep Allison busy between the sticks.

Aerial Bombardment at Anfield

Even though the game is at Anfield the bookies seem to be seriously undervaluing Villa’s potential within this game, as Unai Emery has turned them into a fantastic side capable of doing some giant killing.

Their route to this could well come from the corner flag as well, especially considering the Reds will be without the air marshal van Dijk at the back.

Villa have hit this line in every single game they have played so far having had 18 across the three matches at an average of six a game.

They also managed to get five against a Newcastle side that left them dead and buried, showing the capability to achieve this against other excellent sides.

Emery may well see this as his side's route into the match and in turn Villa could rack up the corners.

Villains to Steal the points

The failings of last season appeared to have followed Liverpool into this campaign as their performances at the back appear to be hurting them once more.

Trent Alexander-Arnold received much criticism last season and his defensive woes have followed him like a plague. With a sloppy mistake allowing Anthony Gordon to put them behind last time out.

They will also be without Virgil van Dijk, whom many consider to be one of the best centre-halves in the world.

This should open the door for Villa to get something from the game, even if it is only a hard-fought draw.

