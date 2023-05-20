Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/4 Card Shot Tipped for Crucial Premier League Clash

Our betting experts brings you his Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, with results, cards and shots tipped in fascinating matchup

Liverpool’s late charge for Champions League places will have to go through an Aston Villa team that are looking for their first European spot finish in 10 years. Villa will be looking to leapfrog Tottenham as the Red’s hope to take the place of either Manchester United or Newcastle.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Liverpool to win & Over 2 match Goals @1/1 with bet365

Liverpool Under 2 Match Cards @6/4 with bet365

Leon Bailey 1.5+ shots @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both sides will be hoping for three points, to launch themselves up the league, with major European implications for both sides. The Red’s are on a magnanimous run and will hope to continue this against a Villa side that is full of confidence.

Nothing can stop the Kop

Liverpool have been on one of the most impressive runs the Premier League has seen this year, winning all of their last seven matches, in the late bid for Champions League football.

The Kop’s attempts to remedy their season, has gone swimmingly as they now only sit one point below the top four, and one cannot see this slipping against Villa.

This is not to say that the Birmingham outfit haven't been impressive in their own right, but the form leans heavily in Liverpool's favour, and one cannot see them being denied at their Anfeild fortress.

Having only lost once at home this year, all while scoring a massive 2.5 average goal per game here, Liverpool look excellent value to secure the win and smash the goal over themselves.

Villa of course could score, with Ollie Watkins netting his highest Premier League goals of his career.

Liverpool’s home games on average see 3.39 goals per match, and could well continue in this vein, as it looks like nothing can stop Jurgen Klopp’s men in the last weeks of the season.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Liverpool to win & Over 2 match goals @1/1 with bet365

Miserly bookings

The referee may well have a quiet run out at Anfield, with Liverpool keeping their noses clean.

The Reds boast one of the lowest booking rates of the season this year, seeing an average of 1.5 booking a game, but only reaching this in a remarkably low 39% of their games.

Especially in the run into the end of the season, with the side not wanting to jeopardise any of their chances for the top 4 or put their team at a disadvantage, by collecting a yellow card, and having to rein themselves in for the rest of the game.

The referee could also be valuable in this regard. John Brooks on average only books the home side 1.68 times per match, and has only booked Liverpool players once this season.

All of this should be conducive to the Reds being able to stay out the book and limit the amount of yellow cards they’ll see.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Liverpool Under 2 Match cards @6/4 with bet365

Bailey to come with a Bang

Leon Bailey has had a tumultuous time in the Premier League, but seems to have found a permanent home at Villa now.

The Jamaican winger has performed admirably for his side and has earned his starting role amongst this team that are attempting to challenge for European football next year.

With his team likely to be chasing the game slightly, he could be one to attempt to take matters into his own hands, especially considering he likes to shoot from distances.

Averaging 2.28 shots per match, he looks good to manage his 1.5+ shots, with the added bonus of none of these needing to be on target which can be a problem for him.

The pacey winger who loves a shot is great value for this especially when considering his season average and the recently staunch Liverpool defence that may frustrate Bailey into shooting, with little else in the way of options.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Bailey 1.5+ shots @10/11