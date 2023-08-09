Liverpool Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Get the latest Liverpool odds 2023/24 for the upcoming campaign, as we cover the Premier League, Champions League and more markets for the new season

Liverpool Premier League Winner Odds - @ 8/1 with bet365

Liverpool had a fairly mediocre season last term, with the Reds managing to secure European football for this season thanks to a strong finish at the end of their campaign.

However before this, they had been considerable challengers for the league title, often taking Manchester City to the wire many times, with the Reds even claiming the league title back in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also undergone an overhaul of players since then, with many being shipped out this season, with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister set to seriously bolster their midfield options.

Their fortunes next season will depend on how well their new signings perform, however, a price of 8/1 is very good when you consider the business they’ve done this summer.

For those looking for an outsider to take the fight to Man City, Liverpool look the second- most likely after Arsenal.

Liverpool Top 4 Finish Odds - @ 8/15 with bet365

Despite last season's 5th placed finish, Liverpool are favoured by the bookies for a return to the top 4 and secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool should in theory regain the form they displayed in previous seasons and make this comfortably, but may well have to contend with a couple of other excellent sides in the Premier League.

Their odds to make the top four this season are a touch low, and may not provide bettors with any considerable value compared to the risk, especially with so many other good sides in the league, as the likes of Newcastle and Brighton have significantly improved in recent times.

However, if included in a cross team accumulator, it could provide a nice bump to the odds and create some greater potential profits.

Liverpool Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Last Season Goals Mohamed Salah 6/4 19 Darwin Nunez 3/1 9 Cody Gakpo 4/1 7 Luis Dias 4/1 4 Diogo Jota 8/1 7

Mohamed Salah has long been the talisman for Liverpool, winning multiple Golden Boots and enshrining himself as the clubs all time Premier League top goal scorer during his time at Anfield.

It would be a big surprise to see someone beat Salah to the award of Liverpool’s top goal scorer this term, especially after the Egyptian showed he’s still got it after netting 19 last season.

At 6/4, his odds aren’t too terrible either and provide some decent value, especially given he’ll be on penalties this season.

Darwin Nunez, by all accounts, did not live up to the hype surrounding him last season, but could come good this season after getting a year of PL experience under his belt.

The Uruguayan certainly entertains the possibility to be Liverpool’s leading goalscorer, and at 3/1, he looks a good price to do so.

Cody Gakpo is another player that also looks set to come good this year. The forward contributed a goal a game in the Eredivisie before his move to Liverpool, and looks to have secured a place in the Reds’ line-up if their pre-season games are anything to go by.

His odds of 4/1 offers some great value, and if Mo Salah picks up an injury as is the nature of football, could find himself in a prime position to end the season as his side’s top scorer.

Allison Total Clean Sheets

Line Odds 15 or More 4/5 20 or More 11/2 25 or More 33/1

Allison is widely considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the league and thus, always has a strong chance of racking up the clean sheets every season.

The 15 or more line doesn’t provide much value to bettors and involves a large degree of risk for little gain, with Allison only having hit this amount in two of his five seasons at Liverpool.

The 20 or more line however looks far more promising, giving some great potential profits to players and is within Allison’s wheelhouse, having achieved this total twice in his career so far.

The 25+ line is a touch outlandish but, if anyone could make this in the modern game, Allison would be the man to do so, just as long as Liverpool find a suitable replacement for Fabinho.

Mohamed Salah Total Goals

Line Odds 20 or More 4/9 25 or More 7/4 30 or More 7/1 35 or More 25/1

Mohamed Salah has comfortably been Liverpool’s best forward player for a number of years now, and the bookies expect him to get amongst the goals yet again this term if their odds are anything to go by.

His recent form hasn’t been up to his usual standards and these lines set by the bookmakers could be quite difficult to achieve, especially for a Liverpool side that now look to be deploying an out-and-out number nine in Darwin Nunez.

The 20+ line is something he has achieved four out of his six years on Merseyside, but will not provide bettors with anything in the way of immense value, however it could be a nice addition to any cross player accumulators.

The 25+ goals line is something he has only ever achieved once, in a season within which he scored 32. This is similar to the initial line in the sense that it doesn't offer too much in the way of pure value.

The 30+ and 35+ lines certainly hold some great potential for any punters looking for a bet.

It must be said that Salah has only ever achieved over 30+ once, with this coming five years ago. He has never scored over 35 in a league campaign and this would likely put him on a par with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland should he manage to do so.

Mohamed Salah Total Assists

Line Odds 5 or More 1/20 10 or More 5/4 15 or More 12/1

Mohamed Salah has been no slouch when it comes to assists, with the Egyptian averaging just under 12-a-season during his time with the Reds.

The 5+ line isn’t really not worth betting on given the 1/20 odds, however his 10+ line does boast some better value.

Salah has averaged more than 10 during his time with the Reds and has achieved this line in all but two of his seasons at the club. The 5/4 price would allow players to either double their money, and then some, or would make a handy addition to any accas.

The 15+ line also holds some strong value for bettors and may not seem as unlikely as one thinks. At 12/1 the value is undisputable, and while he has never achieved more than 13 in one season in his time at the club, certain things swing in his favour.

He now boasts numerous strike partners in the forms of Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, all perfect capable goalscorers that would only aid Salah on his way to 15 assists.