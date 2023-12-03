Leverkusen vs Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Leverkusen Tips in Bundesliga Clash

Our German football betting expert offers his Leverkusen vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Sunday at 16:30.

Xabi Alonso has turned his Bayer Leverkusen side into one of the best sides in the world right now, unbeaten on the season so far. They now face, what many think will be their second toughest challenge, Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Bayer Leverkusen to Win & Over 2 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Over 5 Leverkusen Corners @5/6 with bet365

Alex Grimaldo 0.5+ Shots on Target 5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Leverkusen dropped their only points of the season against Bayern Munich earlier in the season, yet earning a draw at the Allianz is often seen as a major boon in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund on the other hand are seeing their fated second place slip away from them, currently sitting fourth in the league, as Leverkusen lead out the front.

Die Werkself continuing their hard work

The Company’s Eleven or Die Werkself as Leverkusen are affectionately nicknamed have won every single game of their season so far, bar the hard-fought draw with Bayern, and, at home, should be able to surpass the Yellow Wall.

Dortmund have been struggling of late as well, failing to win either of their last two away games, drawing to Eintracht Frankfurt before losing to Stuttgart 2-1.

Regardless of this Leverkusen show no sign of slowing down, and with the passionate home fans behind them look good value to secure another win here.

This will come with goals as well as every single one of Bayer’s games this year have seen the over 2.5 line hit.

Dortmund aid in this as well with 67% of their games seeing the line hit, as well as in five of their last six matches.

Look for the yellow wall to fall afoul of the in from Leverkusen's side, with goals throughout the match.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen to Win & Over 2 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Set Pieces crucial for the Company

Leverskusen have prized corners of late and this will be something they look to take into their match this Sunday.

They have been averaging 7.83 corners per home game and have maintained this across their last four home games, where they have seen seven or more corners in each.

While the talent of Dortmund cannot be underestimated, this resulted in the line being lowered to 5.5.

Yet at just below evens, and considering their recent form, this could well be in hand.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund Tip 2: Over 5 Leverkusen Corners @5/6 with bet365

Grimaldo getting into good areas

Alex Grimaldo has impressed so far in the season, from his left-back position and seems to be able to target the goal well as he progresses higher up the pitch.

The Spaniard has been averaging 0.9 shots on target per game, and for a full back, this is certainly an impressive margin.

He is also their prime free-kick taker and can threaten the goal from these, only adding to his potential for a shot on target.

Leverkusen vs Dortmund Tip 3: Alex Grimaldo 0.5+ Shots on Target 5/6 with bet365