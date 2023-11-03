Leicester vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Flying Foxes can continue to thrive

Our football betting expert offers his Leicester vs Leeds predictions and betting tips with a 3/1 goalscorer at the King Power.

Leicester City are blazing a trail at the top of the Championship and they are well on their way to making an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last season, as they prepare to welcome Leeds.

Leicester vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leicester to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The flying Foxes are five points clear of second-placed Ipswich and a whopping 14 points better off than Leeds, who are going along nicely in third.

The Whites will hope to narrow the gap when they take on the league leaders on Friday night, but they may find Leicester too hot to handle.

Both sides are in great form and it promises to be an intriguing encounter between two teams desperate to return to the big time sooner rather than later.

Leicester looking hard to stop

Only Liverpool and Hull have beaten Leicester this season and the Foxes are fancied to make it 14 wins from 15 league matches this term against Leeds.

Leicester have blown away any thoughts of a hangover following their relegation from the Premier League and it is difficult to see them making a mess of their attempt to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Enzo Maresca's men have conceded just three goals in seven matches on home soil this season, and they have won their last four home league matches without conceding.

The Foxes have lost just one of their last ten meetings with Leeds and look well placed to extend that sequence on Friday night.

Leicester vs Leeds Tip 1: Leicester to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Whites set to be frustrated

Leeds are also making a good fist of their promotion push following their relegation from the Premier League, but most of their best work this season has been done on home soil and away from Elland Road they have been less effective.

The Whites have won just three of their seven away league fixtures this term and they have won just one of their last four road trips, scoring just four goals in the process.

Leicester have shown great defensive strength at the King Power Stadium, and although a captivating contest is expected, it may not be one full of goals.

The last four meetings have all featured no more than two goals and backing under 2.5 may be another decent route to profit in this latest contest.

Leicester vs Leeds Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

More to come from midfield maestro

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca encourages his midfielders to get forward and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is making the most of his licence to roam.

The midfielder has bagged five Championship goals this season, including a brace against Preston at the start of October. That double strike came on the back of a goal in Leicester's win at Blackburn prior to that, and he looks a decent bet to get on the scoresheet against Leeds.

Dewsbury-Hall also scored twice against Coventry on the opening day of the season, so there is no doubting his finishing qualities, and he poses a genuine threat to Leeds this week.

Leicester vs Leeds 3: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score @ 3/1 with bet365