Leeds vs Tottenham Predictions & Betting Tips: 11/8 result tipped in Premier League showdown

Our betting expert brings you his Leeds vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips with result, goalscorer and massive corner bet tipped

Leeds United know they must get all three points in Sunday’s clash against Tottenham at Elland Road to stand any chance of keeping themselves in the Premier League.

Anything less than a win will send the Whites down to the Championship, while a victory still might not be enough if either Leicester City or Everton match their result.

Leeds vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 1/1 with bet365

Over 10 corners @ 11/10 with bet365

Spurs to stick the final nail in the coffin

This season has been a catalogue of errors for Leeds, who are on to their third manager of the campaign after sacking Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

Sam Allardyce was only brought in for the final four games of the campaign and he has failed to have that new manager bounce, losing 4-1 to Bournemouth, 2-1 to Manchester City, drawing 2-2 against Newcastle United and then going down 3-1 to West Ham.

The main problem for the Whites has been at the back and they have conceded a league-high 74 goals, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six home assignments - conceding 17 goals in the process.

Given their poor form and the fact they are reliant on other results, it looks like a tall order for Leeds to get that victory that may not even be good enough to keep them up.

Although not on the same level as Leeds, Spurs have also endured a disappointing season and they are in a battle with Aston Villa for the Europa Conference League spot, as they are a point behind the Villans.

Ryan Mason has struggled to get a tune out of his side since being placed in interim charge, but there have at least been some positive signs with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

With Leeds having to go on the offensive, this could play into the hands of Spurs with their pace on the break and the 11/8 on the away win looks the way to go in this one.

Leeds vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win @ 11/8 with bet365

England captain to make it five in a row

While Spurs have been struggling to pick up results, Harry Kane can at least be proud of his efforts and he notched his 28th league goal in the 3-1 loss to Brentford last time out.

The England international has now scored in four consecutive games and he will be relishing the chance to take on a fragile home defence.

Kane has scored in the last two meetings with Leeds, which includes the 4-0 at Elland Road last season, and he looks great value at 1/1 to net anytime on Sunday.

Leeds vs Tottenham Tip 2: Harry Kane to score anytime @ 1/1 with bet365

Expect plenty of set-piece action

With both sides expected to be in an attacking mood given they are fighting for two very different goals, it would be no surprise to see the corner kicks rack up across the game.

Leeds have notched 187 corners in the league this season - an average of just over five per game - while Spurs’ tally of 200 comes out at nearly 5.5 per match.

Priced at 11/10, over 10 corners in the contest looks like a good option.

Leeds vs Tottenham Tip 3: Over 10 corners @ 11/10 with bet365