Leeds vs Cardiff Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 Booking tipped in Championship clash

Our football expert brings you his Leeds vs Cardiff predictions and betting tips, as Welsh star is tipped for duo of bets on Championship opening day

Finally the moment almost all football fans have been waiting for, the return of the English Football League is nye as the Championship kicks off on the 4th of August.

Newly relegated Leeds United however, will have to wait until Sunday the 6th to get their first taste of Championship ball, as they take on Cardiff City.

Leeds vs Cardiff Betting Tips

Cardiff themselves only narrowly avoided relegation last year, but will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes, as Leeds will no doubt be looking to return to the Premier League by season's end.

Leeds have managed to hold onto some of their key players, as Cardiff attempted to add to their ranks during the transfer window, notably bringing Aaron Ramsey back to his boyhood club.

Whites might not come out clean

As with any side that ends up getting relegated, even for a ping-pong team such as Leeds the transition can always be a turbulent one for both sides, and this may become evident in this first outing.

Teething problems and player departures could leave Leeds vulnerable to conceding at least one.

Their talent and place as the much better side is confirmed, and they should emerge victorious, but not before Cardiff squeeze one past Illan Mesilier.

The last five times these sides have matched up both teams have scored in four of them, two of these coming as recently as January 2023 in the FA Cup, demonstrating Cardiff’s recent ability to score against Leeds.

Leeds vs Cardiff Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Ramsey’s Return

Aaron Ramsey made headlines across Wales with his signing and almost fated return to his boyhood club Cardiff City. Many see this as the return of the prodigal son to his rightful place, and needless to say the fans are excited.

Ramsey himself has openly said he too is happy to be back and eager to play in the Championship, having not even played in England since 2019.

Having made all the headlines, and possibly being one of Cardiff’s best players, it is likely he could get the start and once here will find his way into the play.

Often characterised as a superb attacking midfielder Ramsey will no doubt bring this into his game in the Championship, finding himself in good position with chances of shooting often no doubt.

Furthermore he doesn't even need to hit the target for the shots to come in, they can be blocked, hit the woodwork or miss entirely they all count.

Leeds vs Cardiff Tip 2: Aaron Ramsey 1.5+ Shots @5/2 with bet365

Unfortunate Aaron

Despite his much hailed return Ramsey may find himself out of sorts in his first game back in the English league and could struggle to keep up the physicality that has been missing in his travels abroad.

This may well end up incensing him and drawing an unfortunate foul from the Welsh midfielder.

There is also the fact he has perhaps been out of the game for an extended period, and may have lost a step of pace. This could cause him to end up being a touch late into some challenges and draw the eye of the referee.

He could be in for a series of highs and lows in his return to the English football league.

Leeds vs Cardiff Tip 3: Aaron Ramsey to be Booked @11/2 with bet365