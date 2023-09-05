Our expert offers the latest League 2 promotion odds, with both Notts County and Wrexham favoured to secure back-to-back promotions.

The fourth division of English football heads into its seventh game of the season this week, with both Notts County and Wrexham favoured by the bookies to secure promotion to League 1 after six games played.

League 2 Promotion Odds

Team Odds Notts County 5/6 Wrexham 10/11 Mansfield 11/8 Gillingham 6/4 MK Dons 7/4 All Other Sides 7/4 or Above

Notts County @5/6

County went neck and neck with Wrexham last year, only narrowly missing out on making the automatic promotion place courtesy of a 96th-minute penalty save by Ben Foster as the two met in the last weeks of the season/

Nevertheless, they managed to secure promotion via the playoffs, and seem to have brought this dominance into League 2, presently sitting atop the league by one point.

Unbeaten in their last five, the Magpies find themselves in a great position early on, but whether they'll be able to keep this up remains to be seen.

Their fans seem in high spirits and this counts for a lot in the lower division and a strong home record is a surefire way to victory.

Squad depth and talent may be an issue as the season progresses, as perhaps some remnants of their National League days persist, but at present, they find themselves in an excellent position.

Wrexham @10/11

Ironically, the story of Wrexham is something straight out of a film, as their movie star owners have revitalised the Welsh side.

Their rise through the football league has been well catalogued as they claimed automatic promotion from the National League in style last year.

It does, however, appear that they may have hit a wall, with Wrexham currently sitting 13th in League 2 and are here courtesy of an opening-day loss and three draws.

Anything could happen between now and the end of the season, but the same issues that could hamper Notts County may persist here, in the form of lacking top-calibre talent and squad depth.

Mansfield @11/8

Mansfield has laboured for many years in League 2 and may finally be able to reach their ascendancy and rise into League 1.

In their last two seasons, they finished just outside the playoff berth in 7th and 8th but now many of the sides who kept them out of these positions have moved on, such as Exeter City and Carlisle.

At the helm is also serial promotion artist Nigel Clough who has managed a promotion season at virtually all of the clubs he has been at, including the likes of Sheffield United and Burton.

The stars may well align for Mansfield, who after seasons upon seasons here, now seem to boast the depth required to make a bid for promotion.

Gillingham @6/4

Gillingham may seem the unlikeliest of candidates following their fall from League 1 and abysmal performance last time out.

Yet they have started this season strong, and if they're able to carry this on, the Gills could well make a bid for the promotion places.

They kicked off the season with four back-to-back wins earning themselves the top spot, if only momentarily.

If they can carry on winning in spurts this may well be enough to help them hold onto a position near the top of the table, yet their form may already be showing signs of slipping having lost the last two on the bounce.

MK Dons @7/4

MK Dons seemed to have massive disparities in their performances in League 2, going from finishing 3rd in 2022 to then barely surviving relegation in 2023 as they finished 21st.

While it does not perhaps paint the most consistent picture, it demonstrates their ability to perform well in the league and if they can emulate this once more it puts them well in contention for a promotion bid.

They currently sit second in the league as well having gotten off to a good start, with four wins and two losses from the first six.

Their next match could prove most crucial in this bid as they play first-placed Notts County at home, as three points here could well end up being the decider in the league and with the home fans backing the Dons could take them all.