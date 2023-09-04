League 1 Promotion Odds: Bolton and Derby picked for Championship Return

Our football betting experts offer up the League 1 promotion odds, as he breaks down the potential promotion hopefuls and their chances.

The third division of English football is well underway as 24 sides battle it out to earn promotion to the Championship and all the prestige that comes with this.

League 1 Promotion Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Bolton Wanderers 5/6 Derby 5/4 Portsmouth 6/4 Oxford United 5/2 Peterborough United 3/1 All Other Sides 3/1 or Above

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The league is presently all up in the air as many sides have performed well, and other are languishing near the bottom, however, in such a long season anything can happen, and these odds may well change and sides rise and fall.

Bolton @5/6

Bolton used to be one of the mainstays of the old First Division and Premier League, but in recent times have suffered, falling as far as League 2.

However they appear to have found a new form under manager Ian Evatt who not only carried them out of League 2 in his first attempt, but has seen successive top ten finishes in League 1 last time out taking them as high as fifth and into the playoffs.

They now look poised to have an excellent run in this season, presently performing well looking to be in a good position to make their bid for promotion in second place, having only lost one of their first six matches.

Derby @5/4

Derby in a similar fashion to that of Bolton used to be a top tier side, and now after a recent run of 20 years in the Championship find themselves in League 1.

They will no doubt be looking for a return to their rightful place, and this would start with promotion to the back to the Championship, buoyed by their seventh placed finish the year before and looking to kick on with manager Paul Warne.

The side also did some excellent business in the transfer window bringing in six players on free transfers to help build out the squad with depth with a few Championship calibre layers dotted among this.

Derby could well realise their dreams and start their path to rebuilding, however their start to the season perhaps hasn’t gone to plan, losing two of these including, and currently sitting in 10th place.

Portsmouth @6/4

Pompey have been looking for a return to the Championship for some time now, having pulled themselves from the depths of League 2 and performing admirably over the last six years.

Since their return to League 1 they have never finished outside of the top 10 making it into the playoffs in two of the seasons here.

They will now be looking to secure one of the automatic promotion places and seem to be well within shot on this, currently in fifth place, being unbeaten on so far, and the only team to have done so.

This is also aided by the signing of Kusini Yengi on loan from the A-League, who has scored four goals in the three matches he has featured in so far.

This new striker looks to be the man to help the Pompey fans realise their dreams and perhaps begin their journey back up the leagues.

Oxford United @5/2

We now move into the more valuable odds realm, starting out with Oxford United.

The U’s are perhaps the side on this list with the least pedigree, but nevertheless have started the season in fine form and look to be well within a shot of earning promotion.

Out of their last five seasons they have made the playoff berth three times, most recently as 2021, and with their start to the season seeing them in sixth place, could be poised to repeat this once more.

They have won all four of their last matches, after losing the first two of the season and will want to continue their winning ways.

The only thing acting against them perhaps is their last season’s placing that saw them finish 19th in the table, not enough for relegation but as a demonstration of their perhaps tendencies for an off season.

However, if their present form is anything to go off United could be in with a shot at fighting for promotion.

Peterborough United @3/1

Despite a spotty start to the season Peterborough hold a pedigree for promotions and playoffs in this league that most other sides on the list do not.

They earned automatic promotion to the Championship back in 2021, and despite coming immediately back down then made the playoff berth the year after.

The record League 1 has been impressive as well, never finishing outside the top ten in their last five seasons, and making the playoffs or automatic promotion in the last three campaigns.

They currently sit 13th after a less than ideal start, having lost three of their first four games, before answering back with two wins on the bounce. The season is a long one however, and they could well become resurgent later on.