League 1 Leaders: Five Golden Boot Favourites Analysed for 2024/25

With the League One season right around the corner our expert breaks down the Golden Boot favourites in England's third division.

Alfie May is favourite to be the leading goalscorer in League One for the second successive season, but he will be playing for a different club this time after leaving Charlton to join relegated Birmingham City.

With 2023/24 runner-up Colby Bishop now playing in the Championship with promoted Portsmouth, May scored five more League One goals than any of his rivals in the division last season.

There are new challengers to his goalscoring crown, however, with Wrexham's Paul Mullin having netted 24 goals in League Two last season.

May is the clear favourite at 4/1 with bet365 to retain his title and we'll discuss the prospects of the leading contenders below.

League One Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Alfie May 9/2 Jonson Clarke-Harris 10/1 Paul Mullin 14/1 Dion Charles 14/1 Aaron Collins 16/1 Chris Conn-Clarke 20/1 Chris Martin 20/1 Rest of market 22/1+

Alfie May

Prolific striker Alfie May's career continues to ascend, even though he is now 31. Having begun his career in non-league, he didn't turn pro until the age of 24 with Doncaster. May began to shine at Cheltenham, where he bagged 67 goals in 165 matches, and he took his game to the next level at Charlton in League One last season.

He went on a wild run in the autumn, scoring 19 goals in 21 appearances from August to early December, even though the Addicks were struggling under manager Michael Appleton.

May ended the season with 23 league goals and 27 in all competitions and now joins a Birmingham team who are the clear favourites to dominate the division.

Surrounded by higher-quality creative players in a team who should outclass many of their opponents, May has all the ingredients needed to shine again.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Like May, Jonson Clarke-Harris is also playing for a different team this season, although he is in familiar surroundings after leaving Peterborough to rejoin Rotherham, where he played for four years early in his career.

Now aged 30, Clarke-Harris has been a reliable goalscorer in this division and the Championship over his career, although his goal tally of nine last season was some way short of his recent peaks of 31 in 2020/21 and 26 in 2022/23.

The relegated Millers have fashioned a new-look side under Steve Evans this summer and have a proven goalscorer to lead their challenge.

Paul Mullin

Fresh from a cameo appearance alongside club co-owner Ryan Reynolds in the Deadpool and Wolverine movie, Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is turning his attention to terrorising League One defences.

The 29-year-old notched 24 goals in the Red Dragons' promotion-winning campaign last season, having bagged 32, 26 and 38 in the previous three years.

Those were against League Two and National League defences, though, and now Mullin must take on stronger rearguards in League One. He played in the third tier for Tranmere in 2019/20 but managed only three goals in 20 appearances, so he has something to prove.

Dion Charles

Like May and Mullin, Dion Charles has plenty of non-league experience, but he is a proven performer at League One level, scoring 19 league goals for Accrington in 2020/21 and 16 and 14 respectively in the last two seasons after moving to Bolton.

He started last season extremely strongly, but the goals dried up in the second half of the season, with only three in his final 14 appearances in all competitions.

Aaron Collins

Some may prefer the top-scorer chances of Charles' Bolton teammate Aaron Collins, who joined the Trotters from Bristol Rovers at the end of the January transfer window last season and scored eight times in 19 league games for his new club.