Lay Betting Explained: A beginners' guide to laying bets online

Learn all about laying bets and exactly how it works with our expert’s guide on how to lay bets online in 2024.

Lay betting is essentially the act of betting against something happening, and through this acting as the bookmaker yourself.

This can only be done via betting exchanges, and with the steadily increasing popularity and benefits of these we have created this piece so you too can take advantage of lay betting.

We have also compiled a list of the best bookmakers that you can lay bets on, alongside their impressive sign up offers.

What are Betting Exchanges?

Betting exchanges in their simplest form are just a method by which players are connected and can then bet against each other instead of the bookmaker.

Instead of betting against the house, like you do on all other betting sites, you are betting against another player.

So in these cases instead of placing a bet and then taking your winnings from the bookmaker, like bet365, you are taking your winnings from another player on the exchange.

This is done through a series of backing and laying bets, that are then matched up against each other to set a bet. In this article, we will focus on the latter.

If bets are unable to be matched up then funds are returned to users accounts.

It is also certainly worth noting that when playing on betting exchanges you can see better odds and prices than those provided by regular bookmakers.

This is because of a number of reasons, including the confidence certain people have in their own bets, whereas bookmaker's prices are tempered by stats, figures and algorithms.

Players also want to see their bets matched up against others, in order to have the chance to earn winnings, and the best way of securing a match is by providing the best odds around.

It must be noted that the exchange betting sites take a percentage of your winnings as commission, this is usually between 2%-5%.

Laying

Now that you know about the basics of the exchange it is time to discuss laying.

On the exchange if you are lay betting you are acting as the bookmaker.

This means you set the odds you are offering and the available stake.

This is what backers will look at and then be able to play on and up to.

Once this is set then another player must match your bet and back the inverse. This is not guaranteed however, if a lay is not matched then you will lose nothing.

But you, as the layer, must have enough funds to cover the entire bet should you lose.

For instance, if you were to lay a bet of ‘Manchester City to Not Win’ at odds of 3/1 with an available stake of £10.

Then you as the layer, must have at least £30 in your account, to be able to cover potential winnings you will have to pay out, this is called the liability.

Benefits of Laying

There are, however, some crucial benefits to laying.

This is in the sense that the probability is more heavily weighted in your favour because you are betting on something not happening, or in other words every other possibility.

Whereas backers are betting on just one potential outcome, you just need any other of the possible outcomes to occur.

So for the above example.

You have bet on ‘Man City Not to Win’.

Because a football match only has three possible outcomes:

Man City Win

Draw

Other Team Wins

The probability of your lay winning is 66.6%. Because if the match ends in a draw or with the other side winning then your bet of ‘Man City Not to Win’ is satisfied.

The probability of the backer winning is only 33.3% because they need City to win the match.

This is where the benefits of lay betting lie because the probability is more heavily weighted in your favour as all other outcomes allow you to win.

Best Bookmakers and Exchanges for Lay Betting

There are a few exchange-based betting sites out there in the UK for you to choose from, but this is a list of what we think the three best are, with some in-depth analysis following.

Betfair Exchange

The Betfair Exchange is comfortably the most popular betting platform of this type in the UK and this among other factors directly contributes to their place atop this list.

Because of the player vs player nature of the exchange, the more people that use and play on this platform the better.

This only increases the likelihood of your bets being matched, for without this you cannot win any money.

With more players comes more matches and more bets and therefore you won’t end up with your bet always being returned to your account.

They also provide one of the widest ranges of sports betting provisions on the exchange, allowing players to connect over a far wider degree of markets and wagering options.

On the whole, Betfair are by far the best betting exchange site in the UK primarily due to their popularity allowing for the increased ability of users to be able to play across their full range of markets.

Get your Betfair sign up offer

Smarkets

Smarkets came in a close second on this list, but nevertheless, still provide players with excellent exchange-based betting options with some other factors distinguishing themselves from all others on this list.

Smarkets are still quite popular within the UK so users should have no trouble finding matching bets.

But they set themselves apart through an online platform and app interface that is truly second to none.

With seamless displays and menus and an ease of navigation that is unparalleled, players will find no issues when attempting to place, back, or lay any bets on when trying to find any of their impressively wide range of markets.

They also provide some impressive graphical visualisation tools that allow you to track the movement of markets, both in their odds and in the stakes and bets that are being placed previously.

It is in this that Smarkets truly excel providing what is truly the best online interface out of almost all betting sites, not just those exchange style ones.

Get your Smarkets promo code

SpreadEx

SpreadEx may sit third on our list but they are still by all means a great option for players looking to play on a betting exchange.

With a wide player base, making it likely that bets will be matched is joined by a wide market and betting provision allowing players to connect over a range of different sports.

This ranges from football to horse racing, tennis to cricket, Esports and much much more, customers are spoilt for choice and will almost always be able to find exactly what they are looking for.

We also found that some of their promotions are quite handy and are well worth looking into, including a ‘First Goalscorer Insurance’ allowing players to claim their stake back as a free bet if certain conditions are met.

Overall, SpreadEx represents an excellent option for any and all players looking to play on a betting exchange site.

Get your SpreadEx sign up offer

Lay Betting FAQs

What is a lay bet?

Simply, a lay bet is when a player backs something not to happen.

Other players will then bet against this and one person will win and one will lose, making up the basics of an exchange.

Is lay betting legal?

Yes, lay betting is completely legal in the UK.

Multiple exchange-based betting sites make this process supremely simple and easy, with the Betfair Exchange being the premier service for this in the UK.

What is a liability?

Liability is the amount a player is required to payout should their lay bet lose.

When laying a bet this will more often than not be the second number presented, with a £ next to it, sometimes in brackets. Players must make sure to have this amount in their account so they can pay this liability, to the other player, should their lay bet lose.

Can I lay bets with all bookmakers?

No, not all bookmakers will allow players to lay bets.

Only exchange-based betting sites will allow players to lay a bet, these being the likes of the Betfair Exchange, Spreadex and Smarkets.