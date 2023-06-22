Our betting expert brings you the latest odds for Kylian Mbappé’s next club, as the French World Cup winner may be looking to move on from PSG.

Kylian Mbappé is one of the hottest talents in Europe right now, but among rumours of rifts with players, bids from other clubs and his general unhappiness at PSG, the french phenom could be looking for a move.

Kylian Mbappé Next Club Odds

Club Odds PSG 4/7 Real Madrid 6/4 Man Utd 9/1 Any Saudi Arabian Team 50/1

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

There are any number of clubs that would love to have Mbappé in their sides but very few that could actually afford him and his wages, Real Madrid could be one, or a move to the Saudi League.

Paris St Germain @4/7

Amid all of these rumours that Mbappé is unhappy at the club, his recent groundbreaking contract that gave him powers within the club, no footballer has ever received makes it more than likely he wouldn’t leave this behind.

Hailed as the next generation of strikers, PSG will be desperate to hold onto him and are likely to go to some lengths to ensure that he doesn't see his fortunes elsewhere.

All of this combines into the unlikely possibility that he would actually leave this club, having never played professionally outside of France either.

Real Madrid @6/4

Real seem the next most likely to secure Mbappé due to the recent departure of their front man Karim Benzema.

This combined with the ability to not only pay the upwards of €150m that PSG will want for him including his inordinate wage that is comfortably above €400,000 a week.

The prestige of the club is also likely to appeal to Mbappé, who has won nothing but Ligue 1 titles and cups in his time at PSG, and should be looking to add some Champions League winner honours to his name.

The only stymie to this is that he is unlikely to receive the powers he holds at PSG, while at Real. Los Blancos will not cow to him the way PSG have and this may not be what he wants having experienced this.

Man Utd @9/1

The impending sale of Manchester United from the Glazers to Sheikh Jassim of Qatar, is the only thing that could make this transfer possible, as United may find it difficult to afford Mbappé and his wages without this.

They are still however lacking a striker, now that Wout Werghorst has gone back to Burnley, but what an upgrade that would be.

Again United hold some major international prestige, alongside having the potential to challenge for trophies, and the chance to prove himself on the biggest and best stage in Europe, perhaps to rival Erling Haaland who came, saw and destroyed.

All of this hinges on the sale of Man Utd though which leaves a lot of balls in the air right now.

Any Saudi Arabian Team @50/1

While this may seem somewhat unlikely for one of the best players in Europe still in his prime, one has to weigh the recent flocking to this league alongside the sheer amount of money that will be required to sign Kylian Mbappé.

Not only the €150m signing fee but then his wages, considering he is on well over €400,000 a week at PSG.

It is highly unlikely many sides within Europe will be able to afford this without bankrupting the rest of their club.

Therefore he may look elsewhere to ensure he earns his money and doesn't have to take a pay cut, notably the richest league in the world, the Saudi League.

How does Next Club Betting Work

Next club betting has become extremely popular in recent times, especially with the advent of transfer rumours, insider info and of course Fabrizio Romano.

The way that next club betting works with bet365, is that the player must have signed and be on the clubs books by 03/09/2023, the first day of many European Leagues.

Therefore the player must have officially signed for the club you have bet on before this date for your wager to win.

If the player hasn't officially signed for the club you have bet on, then you will lose your wager, even if they then go onto sign for them at a later date.