Juventus vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 Tip in Serie A Title Clash

Our Italian football betting expert offers his Juventus vs Inter Milan predictions and betting tips, as first and second meet in the Serie A.

An almighty match is on the cards as Juventus welcomes Inter Milan to Turin, in a top-of-the-table clash, with second taking on first respectively. Both are at least six points clear of the 3rd, and should one emerge with the three points they will be squarely in the driving seat for the title.

Juventus vs Italy Betting Tips

2 or 3 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries 1.5+ Shots @5/2 with bet365

Over 3.5 Juventus Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ironically both have only lost to Sassuolo in the league, these oddly enough only being separated by a mere five days, back in September. Inter lead Juve by two points, with a win being enough to take Italy’s Old Lady back to the top, a spot that has eluded them in recent times.

Inter could pull out a commanding lead, yet Juventus are unbeaten at home right now and will make this a hard-fought match, with anyone capable of emerging with the win.

The Old Lady is not generous

Juventus have been exceptionally frugal this year in terms of goals, and one can see this persisting into this match.

Five of Juventus' twelve games this year have ended with a two or three-goal margin, while most have seen just one goal.

However, taking the quality of Inter Milan into account and their ability to get a goal, having never failed to score, raising these one-goal games, to the required two-goal margin.

In such a tense game, with the lead of the league on the line, it is unlikely either side will come out all guns blazing, instead preferring, in true Italian style, to sit back and defend the goal.

This should only beget a low-scoring game, with a mere two or three goals being scored.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Tip 1: 2 or 3 Goals @20/21 with bet365

Full-back flying forwards

Denzel Dumfries has been impressive for Inter for many years now, and in a game where their main frontmen are likely to be locked up, he will be required to find his way forward and aid his side in the attacking element of the match.

He has already bagged two goals and three assists for the side this year, demonstrating his intent higher up the pitch.

Averaging 1.5 shots per game, he enjoys taking the burden upon himself and trying to get his side into the game.

These shots can be blocked, missed, hit the woodwork, be saved by the keeper or even fly into the back of the net, it doesn’t matter, they simply must be attempted.

All of this only raises the possibility of being able to bag a mere two shots in the match.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Tip 2: Denzel Dumfries 1.5+ Shots @5/2 with bet365

Juve Firing Goalwards

Despite Milan looking like the team to beat this year, one cannot count Juventus out as the Turin crowd will back their side to the hilt and driving them forwards.

Something they have been doing all season long, averaging 6.13 shots on target per home game.

Even against the class of Inter, one should expect them to have more than their fair share of shots on target, as this would be their best chance to directly close the gap, and take the lead of the league.

Their average and the occasion should bring the over 3.5 line well into play.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Tip 3: Over 3.5 Juventus Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365