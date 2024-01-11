Juventus vs Frosinone Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Coppa Italia Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Juventus vs Frosinone predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Coppa Italia quarter-final, on Thursday.

The Old Lady of Italian football, Juventus, managed to pull the easiest Coppa Italia quarter-final, having only to surpass 15th placed Frosinone, at home. The other three clashes feature six sides inside the top 10, leaving Juve fans to count their lucky stars.

Juventus vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Juventus to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Filip Kostic to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Old Lady to slam the door

Frosinone are going to have their work cut out for them this Thursday evening, as they attempt to pull off the upset, something that they have never accomplished against Juventus.

This has seen I Canarini (The Canaries) lose four on the bounce to Juve, failing to score in three of these.

Juve have made their bread and butter with comfortable wins this year, currently second in the Serie A for clean sheets with nine in 19 matches on the season so far.

The Canaries have also struggled when coming up against other top-class opposition away from home, failing to score against both Inter Milan and Roma, as the last time they scored against Juventus in Turin was back in 2013.

Emerging unscathed looks to be on the cards for Juve, as they can rest on their laurels and celebrate the ease of their draw.

Juventus vs Frosinone Tip 1: Juventus to Win to Nil @6/5 with bet365

Keeping it kind

Whilst Juve have enjoyed denying their opponents the opportunity to score, neither do they seem to revel in putting tonnes of goals past them, keeping it entirely reasonable.

Every single one of their wins to nil, have seen no more than three goals, and this only having occurred once, with their last five clean-sheet wins ending with a 1-0 scoreline.

Frosinone looking unlikely to score plays right into the hands of the under also, as it will only take Juve to emulate their consummate, but not cruel, performances of late.

Eight clean sheet wins on the bounce for Juve have come with a scoreline of no more than 2-0, as both the under and the win to nil look set to occur.

Juventus vs Frosinone Tip 2: Under 3 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Serbian serving them up

Filip Kostic has been an ever present part of the Juventus side for two seasons now, and in this time the Serbian international has become one of their key providers.

Currently with the most assists on the year for the side with four to his, he looks the most likely to slide one of his compatriots in black and white in.

He tops the side in big chances created also with 9, and against the likes of the Canaries, he would likely back his teammates to finish their dinner.

He has also proven to get into decent areas and could find himself in a position to get one for himself.

Nevertheless, it is not worth taking the chance on him doing one and not the other, and at near evens for him to get on the scoresheet in some way, it is worth taking.

Juventus vs Frosinone Tip 3: Filip Kostic to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365