Ireland vs New Zealand Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Tip in International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Ireland vs New Zealand betting tips and predictions ahead of Tuesday's international friendly.

The Republic of Ireland will be hoping to put a miserable Euro 2024 qualifying campaign behind them when they play host to New Zealand in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Ireland to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Under 1.5 goals in the match @ 12/5 with bet365

Under 8 corners in the match @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Boys in Green lost six of their eight qualifying matches for the Euros, with their only victories coming home and away to group whipping boys Gibraltar, although they did at least produce a spirited display in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to the Netherlands.

That decent showing in Amsterdam has done little to quieten the growing pressure surrounding head coach Stephen Kenny, who has conceded Tuesday's friendly against New Zealand could be his last in charge.

New Zealand will also head into this game looking for a lift, as the All Whites have won just one of their last 11 matches, most recently going down 2-0 to Greece in a friendly last Friday.

Ireland to edge past blunt New Zealand

Ireland's narrow defeat to the Dutch pretty much summed up how things have gone of late for Kenny's side, as 12 of their last 14 defeats have been by a one-goal margin, a run that stretches back to November 2020.

That shows that Ireland have at least been competitive in most of their matches and they will also take confidence from the fact that eight of the last 10 victories they have recorded have been to nil.

Kenny will certainly be hopeful Ireland can shut out a New Zealand team that have drawn a blank in eight of their last 11 matches and who are likely to be without captain and centre-forward Chris Wood for this game, as he is nursing a hamstring injury.

Ireland vs New Zealand Tip 1: Republic of Ireland to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Don't expect a thriller in Dublin

Ireland netted nine goals during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, but seven of those came against Gibraltar and setting aside their victories over the team ranked 198th in the world, they have only scored twice in six games.

New Zealand's goalscoring record, as previously mentioned, is poor and it will not be helped by the likely absence of Nottingham Forest forward Wood, with Darren Bazeley's side having drawn a blank in their last two matches against Australia and Greece.

While Wood is unlikely to feature for the visitors, Ireland's main source for goals, Evan Ferguson, is also expected to be absent, increasing the likelihood of under 1.5 goals in this match.

Ireland vs New Zealand Tip 2: Under 1.5 goals in the match @ 12/5 with bet365

Lack of creativity could lead to few corners

Ireland did not create much against the Netherlands, registering just three shots, of which only one was on target, as well as three corners during the contest at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

New Zealand have been awarded eight and without Wood as a focal point, may struggle to create opportunities in the final third that could lead to dangerous set-piece situations.

This is a match between two teams struggling for goals, form and confidence, which could easily lead to a lack of chances being created and, as a result, corners being won.

Ireland vs New Zealand Tip 3: Under 8 corners in the match @ 6/4 with bet365