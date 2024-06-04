Ireland vs Hungary Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 goalscorer for visitors in Euros warm-up

Our football betting expert offers his Ireland vs Hungary predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Tuesday night.

After a thoroughly disappointing qualification campaign, the Republic of Ireland go into this round of international fixtures as nothing more than pre-tournament fodder for those participating in this summer’s European Championships in Germany, starting with a meeting with Hungary in Dublin.

Ireland vs Hungary Betting Tips

Hungary to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/5 with bet365

Roland Sallai to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Magyars topped their qualifying group with 18 points and without defeat and are looking for further momentum going into the European Championships, after finishing bottom of the “Group of Death” in Euro 2020.

Irish no match for mighty Magyars

The Irish picked up just six points in qualifying - with their two victories coming against lowly Gibraltar, ranked 203rd in the world - and have now failed to qualify for the last two European Championships.

Ireland are winless across their last four matches while they have won just one of their last six home fixtures and are therefore expected to struggle to test Hungary on Wednesday.

Their primary issue has been in front of goal, with the Boys in Green having failed to net in four of their last six games, while Hungary have scored in each of their last nine matches.

The Magyars have also lost just one of their last 11 on the road and so form is definitely on the side of the visitors.

Ireland vs Hungary Tip 1: Hungary to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Low-scoring encounter expected

While Ireland are not expected to come away with much in this encounter, they could restrict Hungary to a relatively low-scoring meeting in Dublin.

Each of Ireland’s last four fixtures have seen no more than two goals scored, while the hosts also held world number three Belgium to a goalless draw in March.

Hungary have scored exactly two goals in six of their last nine and should still possess the quality to beat the Irish on the night, however netting more than two could be too tall an order.

Ireland vs Hungary Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/5 with bet365

Super Sallai can score again

Only Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai and striker Roland Sallai have netted over 10 goals for Hungary in their squad and the latter could find the net again on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in 47 appearances for his country and has a habit of shining when they need him most, even if his club form this season was less prolific with just three assists from 27 Bundesliga matches for Freiburg.

Sallai netted two goals in qualifying for Hungary and will likely be a regular starter for the Magyars in Germany, so expect him to feature in some capacity in Dublin, where he could cause damage.

Ireland vs Hungary Tip 3: Roland Sallai to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365