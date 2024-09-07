Ireland vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions to edge Dublin showdown

Our football betting expert offers his Ireland vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Nations League clash this Saturday.

England and Ireland get their Nations League Group B campaigns up and running in what should be a keenly contested Dublin showdown.

After leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2024, where they lost to Spain, Gareth Southgate has been replaced by interim boss Lee Carsley for the Three Lions, while the Republic also have a new man at the helm - with Icelandic coach and former Jamaica boss Heimir Hallgrimsson in charge for the first time.

Ireland vs England Betting Tips

England to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with Unibet

Bukayo Saka to score anytime @ 12/5 with Unibet

Jack Grealish to have over 0.5 shots on target @59/50 with Unibet

Ireland can play their part at the Aviva

England are rightly favourites to win this Group B2 showdown as they begin the post-Southgate era hoping to bounce back from their agonising defeat at the hands of Spain in the Euros final.

With world-class talent like John Stones, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane set to start at the Aviva Stadium, Carsley’s spell in charge should begin with a victory.

Aside from the defeat in Berlin to La Roja in mid-July, the Three Lions have lost just one of their last nine games and built momentum nicely in Germany after some indifferent early displays.

Furthermore, England have only failed to score in just three of their last 24 outings and there is sufficient creativity and finishing prowess in the side to suggest they will come out on top in Dublin.

They should have too much for the Irish but the hosts can at least get on the scoresheet in front of their own fans, especially if the new manager opts to play Ipswich striker Sammie Szmodics, who was the top scorer in the Championship last term, and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson up front, as that is a duo capable of causing any defence problems.

Ireland vs England Tip 1: England to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with Unibet

Sharp Saka can star for visitors

Arsenal wideman Saka has scored 12 goals for England from 40 caps, including one this summer at the Euros, and he could be among the visitors’ key men on Saturday.

Saka has begun the new season well, scoring once for the Gunners while weighing in with three assists in the first three games, so he should approach the trip to Ireland with plenty of confidence.

As with several of the Three Lions players, Saka will be keen to impress the new manager - who could yet get the job permanently if he auditions well in the coming games - as he looks to underline his importance as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Ireland vs England Tip 2: Bukayo Saka to score any time @ 12/5 with Unibet

Grealish another to keep an eye on

Grealish has been given an immediate chance by Carsley to stake a claim for a regular England berth again after the Manchester City man was somewhat surprisingly omitted by Southgate this summer.

The 28-year-old could be in for a hostile reception in the Irish capital after he decided to swap international allegiances to the Three Lions after making six appearances for the Republic at Under-21 level.

So the former Aston Villa man may have more reason than most to impress at the Aviva Stadium and he looks backable at 59/50 to have at least one shot on target.

Grealish had two shots at West Ham last weekend and he usually needs no second invitation to try his luck when he gets a sight of goal.

Ireland vs England Tip 3: Jack Grealish - Over 0.5 shots on target @ 59/50 with Unibet