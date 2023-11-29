Ipswich vs Millwall Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Millwall predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in the Championship at 20:00 tonight.

Ipswich's impressive run in the Championship continues and, having only earned promotion last season, are sitting in second. They now prepare to welcome Millwall, to Portman Road, as the London-based club flounders in the bottom half.

Ipswich vs Millwall Betting Tips

Ipswich to Win & Over 1 Match Goal @5/6 with bet365

Over 6 Ipswich Corners @11/10 with bet365

Over 5.5 Ipswich Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Tractor Boys have only lost two games all season, yet one such of these came last time out against West Brom. The Lions however, have only claimed five wins on the season, having struggled to put together a string of results.

All or Nothing in Ipswich

Ipswich have been most impressive playing at Portman Road, having won seven of their eight matches here.

They have only lost one such game here, as they seem to be in no way inclined to take a point whilst at home.

In a another strange twist of fate, Millwall appears to be better when on the road, having only lost one such contest when away from home.

However, when playing any of the present top six, this season Millwall have lost each and every single game, these just so happen to be played at the Den.

Things seem to lean the way of Ipswich and when taking into account their scoring record, the over is firmly brought into play.

Ipswich alone have only failed to score more than one in six of their 17 games and has seen 76% of their games see 1.5+ goals.

Millwall only see this fall to 71% of their matches, as the over seems more than likely, with the Tractor boys overrunning the feeble Lions.

Ipswich vs Millwall Tip 1: Ipswich to Win & Over 1 Match Goal @5/6 with bet365

Tractor Boys cornering the market

Ipswich should have a host of possession and attacking intent in the match all of which should only see their corner rate rise as well.

They have managed at least six corners in every single one of the home games to this point, and have surpassed six in 62% of their matches.

To cover the over-six line, they must have seven or more corners, and against Millwall, who have been lacklustre of late, this is entirely doable.

Ipswich vs Millwall Tip 2: Over 6 Ipswich Corners @11/10 with bet365

Lion’s to be muzzled by Ipswich attack

The Tractor Boys are looking likely to be entirely dominant this Wednesday evening, and Millwall are going to feel the brunt of this as they journey to Suffolk.

At Portman Road, Ipswich have been averaging 8.88 shots on target. This allows for plenty of space above the over 5.5 betting line.

Millwall have proven to not be especially staunch in defence and are likely to concede multiple shots on target, forcing their keeper to be on his toes.

With the average covering the line nicely, and Millwall being disappointing at the back, look for the Tractor Boys to find fifth gear to drive up the field with force.

Ipswich vs Millwall Tip 3: Over 5.5 Ipswich Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365