Ipswich vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Perfect Start To Life Under Slot

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League opener on Saturday at 12:30.

The Tractor Boys face a baptism of fire on their long-awaited return to the Premier League as they host a Liverpool side beginning life under new manager Arne Slot at Portman Road this weekend.

Ipswich vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to be Portman Road party poopers

Make no mistake, Portman Road will be rocking on Saturday when Ipswich make their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

It's been 22 years since the Tractor Boys were ploughing a furrow with the big boys and they return to the top-flight full of admirers after their promotion from the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's men were promoted in style, scoring a league high of 92 goals in the second tier, while earning plenty of plaudits for their cavalier style of play.

But that's where the problems may lie for the Suffolk Side.

A gung-ho approach may work in the Championship, but unless McKenna applies the handbrake somewhat, things could turn ugly quite quickly for the young manager who reportedly turned down approaches from Chelsea and Brighton in the off-season.

Ipswich kept clean sheets in just 33 per cent of their matches last season, while both teams scored and over 2.5 goals were a feature in 61 per cent of their games, so a high-scoring contest looks likely on Saturday.

Liverpool are starting life without Jurgen Klopp for the first time in almost nine years, but the transition to new boss Arne Slot has been relatively smooth, with pre-season wins over Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla suggesting the Reds will be ready to challenge once more this season.

Slot has a settled squad to choose from with no injury concerns and despite there being no new faces so far at Anfield, the Liverpool squad is still dripping in world-class quality and an entertaining away win looks the best bet.

Diaz quickly back in the groove

Liverpool hammered Sevilla 4-1 in their final pre-season contest and Colombian winger Luis Diaz looked sharp, bagging two goals in the win at Anfield on Sunday.

Diaz played a starring role in helping his nation reach the Copa America final earlier this summer, and he scored two goals during the tournament in the USA.

The versatile forward looks to have returned full of confidence and he looks a value bet to open the scoring in Ipswich at the weekend.

Chances aplenty can be expected

Ipswich only know one way to play, so their attacking approach could lead to an open affair at Portman Road.

Liverpool will look to play a more patient style, but the home side could leave plenty of gaps as they look to push forward on a wave of euphoria in front of their partisan crowd.

And that could lead to plenty of shots on goal and at least 11 to hit the target looks a decent wager as the Reds averaged almost 7.3 shots on target per game last season, while Ipswich averaged almost six in the Championship.

A lively affair can be expected on Saturday lunchtime, so expect both goalkeepers to be kept busy.

