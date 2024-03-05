Ipswich vs Bristol City Predictions and Betting Tips: Tractor Boys back in top gear

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Bristol City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Ipswich are piling the pressure on Championship leaders Leicester and they will be expected to see off the challenge of Bristol City as they maintain their push for automatic promotion.

Ipswich vs Bristol City Betting Tips

The Tractor Boys have won their last five matches during a six-match unbeaten streak and they should prove too strong for a City side who have lost their last three.

Tractor Boys are going through the gears

Ipswich have been in the top two of the Championship for much of the campaign but they hit the skids between mid-December and the start of February, with their charge towards automatic promotion looking to be under serious threat with Leeds and Southampton closing in.

However, Ipswich have got back on track at just the right time and suddenly top spot is in sight for Kieran McKenna's men with leaders Leicester having an untimely wobble.

The Foxes' home defeat to QPR on Saturday extended their winless streak to four matches and Ipswich could join them on 78 points at the top with a win over Bristol City.

Only goal difference would separate the leading two, but Ipswich are fancied to make a dent in Leicester's 15-goal advantage with a comfortable win over the Robins at Portman Road on Tuesday.

Clean sheets have been hard to find for Town this season but the goals have dried up for Bristol City, who have lost their last three matches, scoring just once in the process.

Confidence looks to be low for the Robins and Ipswich look a decent price to secure a victory while keeping a rare clean sheet.

Goals continue to flow for Ipswich

Only Leicester have scored more goals than Ipswich this season, but McKenna's men can add to their 70-goal haul with at least three more at Portman Road on Tuesday.

Town have scored at least twice in each of their last seven matches and they have scored three or more on 13 occasions this season.

They have the bit between their teeth again as they hunt down the Foxes in top spot and they could be too hot for Bristol City to handle this week.

Town to quickly get up to speed

Ipswich will be roared on by a bumper home crowd at Portman Road on Tuesday and they are fancied to score a goal in both halves.

Town had to wait until the second half to break the stubborn resistance of Plymouth in their 2-0 win on Saturday but things may be more comfortable in this latest outing.

The Tractor Boys have scored in both halves in 65 per cent of their home matches this season and, with Bristol City at a low ebb, it may not take the home side too long to notch their opening goal.

Ipswich have scored in the first half in 76 per cent of their home fixtures this season, so backing them to score in both halves could reap the rewards at 6/4.

