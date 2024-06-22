Get your Bets in: Outright Ipswich market offers early value following Premier League fixture release

Ahead of the Premier League season kicking off on the 17th of August our betting expert is eyeing a relegation prospect to jump on quickly.

Ipswich made headlines this term, as they were promoted twice in two years, charging all the way from League One to the Premier League.

Kieran Mckenna and his Tractor Boys have been praised for their efforts, yet they are still many peoples picks to go straight back down, but for anyone looking for the best value on this bet it may need to be jumped on early.

Premier League Relegation Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

To Be Relegated Odds Leicester 4/9 Ipswich 5/6 Everton 6/5 Southampton 6/4

Tractor Boys Tipped to Struggle

Ipswich are going to have a rough introduction into life back in the Premier League, as they will be facing Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two outings.

This should well see them bottom or near bottom after two matches, with no points to their name and what could be a sizable gold difference deficit.

As such, Ipswich’s relegation odds will fly out early doors, and most likely remain this way for the majority of the season, as they are nearly certain to go back down.

Therefore, the best chance for bettors to get half-decent odds on the to go down will be right now, or at least before the season starts, and once the Tractor Boys end up in a tail-spin, their odds will swiftly follow.

Early Value on Offer

Ipswich's current odds of 5/6 look good value given the fact they boast a number of players who played with them in League 1 combined with their tough start.

It's been seen time and time again for a team to have a hard start to life in the PL and suffer because of this, results that'll lead to bettors jumping on the price Ipswich are currently at to get relegated.

Given this, it's worth getting on their price whilst it lasts, as reactionary bettors will presumably jump on the bandwagon should the Tractor Boys have a tough start to life back in England's top flight.