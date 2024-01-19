Inter Milan vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Super Cup Clash

Our Italian football betting expert offers his Inter Milan vs Lazio predictions and betting tips, as they meet in the Super Cup this Friday at 19:00.

The Italian Super Cup is upon us now, as four teams battle it out for the first available cup in Italy, these being Napoli, Fiorentina, Inter Milan and Lazio. Inter Milan and Lazio will be making the hop across the Mediterranean to Saudi Arabia for this semi-final.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @6/5 with bet365

Valentin Castellanos 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

It will be interesting to see just how many Italians will make the journey to Saudi Arabia, if any, but this will likely have its own impacts on the game, possibly for better or worse.

Goals for the Desert

Goals have been the name of the game when European sides have played in the Saudi Arabian desert, as the sincere lack of fans seems to be conducive to high-scoring games.

Be this that the sides are left to play their own games, unaffected by the no doubt influential chants of fans, these known for being particularly fervent in Italy.

Games between the best sides in Spain, in Saudi, saw both sides score and the over 2 goals line hit each time, and this should prove no different for Italy as, unencumbered by supporters, the football can shine through.

Both teams to score and over has come in six of the last eight games between Inter and Lazio also, regardless of where the game was played, only furthering the likelihood of this coming in.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet365

Fans failing to force infractions

Bookings are often the prevalent in the Serie A, as sides battle it out tooth and nail, with staunch defensive efforts the norm.

However, this combative style may be abandoned for the warm weather of Saudi and, without their own fans egging them, on to look for this to be a relatively civil game.

Inter have already been embodying this style of play in their league exploits, currently having earned the least cards in the league, having seen an impressive 11 less than the next closest side.

This has resulted in them seeing a mere 1.3 bookings per game and earning two or more in less than 45% of these.

Whilst Lazio do see this increase to 2.65 cards per 90 and two or more in 80% of their games, it is unlikely they will be able to manage the majority of the 5-card line themselves.

Look for both sides to keep it relatively clean in this clash, as they need to not pander to masses of Italian fans, who are so often baying for blood.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @6/5 with bet365

Castellanos cracking away

Valentin Castellanos had nothing more than a squad player for Lazio but has recently earned his palace in the side and, in turn, become a major threat.

Averaging 1.1 shots on target per game, having started four on the bounce now, the Argentine has clearly impressed Maurizio Sarri, rising to the becoming the second best goal contributor in the side.

Popping up in good areas he will look to target the goal, as he has so oft before, and at near evens looks great value to do so.

Inter Milan vs Lazio Tip 3: Valentin Castellanos 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365